West Virginia
Teachers’ unions call for strike
CHARLESTON — West Virginia teachers’ unions on Monday called a statewide strike over an education bill that they view as lacking their input and as retaliation for a walkout last year.
The strike is scheduled to start Tuesday, leaders of three unions for teachers and school service workers said at a news conference, almost a year to the day after teachers started a nine-day walkout.
“We are left with no other choice,” said Fred Albert, president of the American Federation of Teachers’ West Virginia chapter.
Both the state Senate and House of Delegates have approved separate and far different versions of the complex bill, but both call for creating the state’s first charter schools. The unions believe charter schools will erode traditional public schools.
Washington
Amazon aims to cut carbon footprint
Amazon, which ships millions of packages a year to shopper’s doorsteps, says it wants to be greener.
The online retail giant announced plans Monday to make half of all its shipments carbon neutral by 2030.
To reach that goal, the online retail giant says it will use more renewable energy like solar power; have more packages delivered in electric vans; and push suppliers to remake their packaging.
McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and other big companies that generate lots of waste have announced similar initiatives, hoping to appeal to customers concerned about the environment.
Amazon is calling its program “Shipment Zero,” and plans to publicly publish its carbon footprint for the first time later this year.
New York
Climate scientist who popularized term ‘global warming’ dies at 87
NEW YORK — A scientist who raised early alarms about climate change and popularized the term “global warming” has died. Wallace Smith Broecker was 87.
The longtime Columbia University professor and researcher died Monday at a New York City hospital, according to a spokesman for the university’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. Kevin Krajick said Broecker had been ailing in recent months.
Broecker brought “global warming” into common use with a 1975 article that correctly predicted rising carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere would lead to pronounced warming. He later became the first person to recognize what he called the Ocean Conveyor Belt, a global network of currents affecting everything from air temperature to rain patterns.
“Wally was unique, brilliant and combative,” said Princeton University professor Michael Oppenheimer. “He wasn’t fooled by the cooling of the 1970s. He saw clearly the unprecedented warming now playing out and made his views clear, even when few were willing to listen.”
Louisiana
Five bystanders shot, wounded in police shootout with robbery suspect
NEW ORLEANS — Five people waiting at a downtown New Orleans bus stop were wounded by gunfire during a police shootout with an armed robbery suspect, authorities said, in a city weekend marred with multiple shootings.
The shootout that injured the five bystanders happened Sunday night, and officials said the robbery suspect was killed during an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and officers with the New Orleans Police Department and the Louisiana State Police that stretched over two city blocks.
The New Orleans Police Department said officers investigating two armed robberies that happened last week confronted a man deemed a person of interest in the crimes, according to local news reports. Police said the man, whom they have not identified, fired a gun at officers as they approached.
New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said at a press briefing it was too early to tell who fired the bullets that hit the bystanders .
Of the five wounded, three had been released from the hospital by Monday afternoon, and two others remained hospitalized, according to NOPD spokesman Andy Cunningham. He said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.
Delaware
Video of officer punching teen prompts investigation by AG office
WILMINGTON — A video showing police repeatedly punching a 16-year-old during an arrest has prompted the Delaware Attorney General’s Office to review the case.
The News Journal of Wilmington reports the video shows New Castle County police punching the male teen during an arrest Friday. The video shows a teen pinned on a driveway by one officer and punched in the face several times by a second officer.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings said the AG’s Office of Civil Rights and Public Trust is investigating the arrest.
Police said they received drug-dealing complaints in the area, and the 16-year-old matched the complaint description. They said they found “numerous” bags of marijuana, a digital scale, prescription pills and more than $1,000 in cash on the teen.
The teen faces several charges, including resisting arrest.