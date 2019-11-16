California
School shooter dies with motive a mystery
SANTA CLARITA — A 16-year-old boy who killed two students and wounded three others at his Southern California high school before turning a gun on himself died later Friday without investigators discovering the motive for the attack, authorities said.
Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow, died from a head wound inflicted earlier. His mother was present when he died, according to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department statement.
Berhow, described by friends as quiet but funny and likable, showed no outward signs of violence before the attack. After more than 40 interviews, police still don’t know what prompted him to commit such a crime, said Capt. Kent Wegener of the department’s homicide unit. He said no manifesto, diary or suicide note had been found.
“It still remains a mystery why,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a press conference. He said it was “a planned attack, it was deliberate,” but “we don’t have” the details behind it.
Massachusetts
Boy, 5, found with drugs; father charged
HOLYOKE — A Massachusetts man has pleaded not guilty to drug charges after authorities said his 5-year-old son brought heroin to school and told his teacher that when he tastes the powder he becomes Spider-Man.
The Daily Hampshire Gazette reported that 29-year-old Benny Garcia, of Holyoke, was arraigned Friday in Holyoke District Court. He faces charges of drug possession and reckless endangerment of a child.
Prosecutors said Garcia’s son brought a plastic bag decorated with Spider-Man to kindergarten Thursday and put it in his mouth, telling a teacher eating the powder turns him into the superhero. Authorities say the boy was taken to a hospital but was unharmed.
Police searching Garcia’s home said they found more than 200 bags of heroin and cocaine. A judge ordered Garcia to be held without bail until a Nov. 20 hearing.
Utah
‘High School Musical’ school beckons tourists
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah high school where the Disney movie “High School Musical” was filmed more than a decade ago has become a tourist destination, and the trend could grow with the premiere of Disney’s new streaming service series based on the film.
Much of the popular 2006 movie was filmed at East High School in Salt Lake City. To draw in fans, the state office of tourism has compiled a four-day, four-night “High School Musical Itinerary” for visitors to follow, the Deseret News recently reported.
The campus is open to visitors for a self-guided walking tour on weekdays from 2:30 until 7 p.m. Some tourists just want to take their pictures in front of the school’s now widely recognized façade.
