District of Columbia
Accused Russian agent reportedly in plea deal
WASHINGTON — A woman accused of being a secret agent for the Russian government has likely taken a plea deal, prosecutors indicated Monday in a court filing that said her case has been “resolved.”
The information was included in a filing in the case against Maria Butina. Her lawyers and federal prosecutors have asked for a hearing as soon as Tuesday morning.
Prosecutors have alleged Butina, 30, gathered intelligence on American officials and political organizations and worked to develop relationships with American politicians through her contacts with the National Rifle Association.
They have charged that her work was directed by a former Russian lawmaker who was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for his alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Butina, who was arrested in July, was charged with conspiracy and acting as an unregistered foreign agent for Russia. Her lawyer has argued that Butina is a student interested in American politics and better U.S.-Russian relations.
North Carolina
Snowed-in South makes the best of day
DURHAM — Snowed-in Southerners made the best of a day without work or school Monday while officials warned that roads remained treacherous even as the worst of a wintry storm departed.
Snow, sleet and freezing rain tapered off across states from Georgia to West Virginia that were recovering from outages, canceled flights and numerous car wrecks. But officials cautioned that Tuesday’s commute could be treacherous as plunging temperatures turn melted snow into ice on roads. The storm was blamed for at least three deaths in North Carolina.
Scores of schools canceled class Monday, and many businesses and government offices were closed.
For those staying close to home, the storm provided a chance to sled, drink hot chocolate with friends or simply take in a wintry landscape in places that don’t often see so much of the white stuff.
New York
‘Fearless Girl’ statue gets new place of honor
NEW YORK — The “Fearless Girl” is making her stand outside the very temple of American capitalism.
The hands-on-her-hips statue that spent most of the past two years staring down Wall Street’s Charging Bull sculpture, becoming a spunky symbol of feminine empowerment, was unveiled Monday at her new permanent home, in front of the New York Stock Exchange.
The statue was commissioned by Boston-based investment fund State Street Global Advisors as a way to push for more women on corporate boards. It was originally positioned across from the Charging Bull, on a traffic island near the tip of Manhattan, but was removed last month, in part because the admiring crowds around the two sculptures were creating a hazard.
The bull will eventually rejoin Fearless Girl near the stock exchange, but no date for the move has been given.
California
Border Patrol arrests 32 at demonstration
SAN DIEGO — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 32 people at a demonstration Monday that was organized by a Quaker group on the border with Mexico, authorities said. Demonstrators were calling for an end to detaining and deporting immigrants and showing support for migrants in a caravan of Central American asylum seekers.
They were detained after they were told by agents to back away from a wall that the Border Patrol calls “an enforcement zone.” The American Friends Service Committee, which organized the demonstration, said 30 people were stopped by agents in riot gear and taken into custody while they tried to move forward to offer a ceremonial blessing near the wall.
Border Patrol spokesman Theron Francisco said 31 people were arrested for trespassing and one was arrested for assaulting an officer.
More than 300 people, many the leaders of churches, mosques, synagogues and indigenous communities, participated in the demonstration at San Diego’s Border Field State Park,adjacent to Tijuana.
The demonstration was meant to launch a national week of action called “Love Knows No Borders: A moral call for migrant justice.”