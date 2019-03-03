California
Family seeks justice for man killed by police
SACRAMENTO — Angry relatives of a black man fatally shot by police as he held a cellphone have promised to continue their “fight for justice” after prosecutors in California declined to bring charges against the officers.
The attorney for the family says his clients are hoping an investigation by California’s attorney general will come to a different conclusion than that of local prosecutors.
Attorney Ben Crump said Sunday on the Rev. Al Sharpton’s MSNBC show that California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is expected to release the results of his own investigation into the March 18, 2018, shooting of Stephon Clark later this month.
He didn’t indicate how that might affect the case.
The family has already filed a $20 million wrongful death lawsuit.
Arkansas
Fire at underground dump raises concerns
LITTLE ROCK — More than seven months after residents first noticed a fire at an illegal dumping site in northwest Arkansas, it’s still smoldering, sending noxious smoke throughout the town and seeping into homes, with costs to extinguish the fire estimated at tens of millions of dollars.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality have been monitoring the air around the site, and most of the readings have come back at “good” or “moderate” levels.
But one EPA reading in December came back with an “unhealthy” level, prompting the Arkansas Department of Health to issue a health alert, warning residents to “avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors,” including “running, playing or yardwork.”
The fire burning at least 70 feet underground in this community of about 28,500 people has raised questions about how the dump operated without a state license for several years.
Maryland
Police: Panhandler did not kill woman
BALTIMORE — Police say a Maryland man who reported his wife was killed by a panhandler was actually the one who killed her.
Baltimore Police announced murder charges Sunday against 52-year-old Keith Smith and his daughter, 28-year-old Valeria Smith. Both were arrested in Harlingen, Texas.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference that the two were preparing to leave the country.
Jacquelyn Smith was stabbed to death late last year in Baltimore. Her husband said she rolled down the window to give money to a panhandler and was stabbed when the panhandler tried to rob her.
Louisiana
Crash driver spoke of ‘drinking problem’
NEW ORLEANS — A driver suspected of killing two people and injuring seven others, most of them on bikes, as large crowds gathered in New Orleans for Mardi Gras told police after the deadly crash, “I have a drinking problem,” according to a police report.
New Orleans police said Tashonty Toney, 32, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and other charges after crashing his car Saturday evening on a busy thoroughfare near the route of one of New Orleans’ largest Mardi Gras parades.
Police spokesman Andy Cunningham said in a statement that authorities are waiting for the results of a blood alcohol test, but they believe the suspect was impaired.