California
Woman taking photos dies in waterfall plunge
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Authorities say a woman plunged to her death down a waterfall after she slipped and lost her footing while taking photos.
The North Tahoe Fire Protection District said in a statement that the woman died Friday at Eagle Falls. Water cascades 150 feet from the waterfall overlooking Lake Tahoe.
Fire district spokeswoman Erin Holland said Saturday that witnesses reported the young woman was too close to the edge. There was no guardrail blocking access to the area.
Holland says very cold water feeding the waterfall is moving extremely fast because of snowmelt from record snowfall in the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains.
Nebraska
Bidder offers $4.5M to dine with Buffett
OMAHA — An anonymous bidder has offered more than $4.5 million to have a private lunch with billionaire investor Warren Buffett, shattering the previous record of nearly $3.5 million set in 2012 and 2016.
An online auction that raises money for the Glide Foundation’s work to help the homeless in San Francisco ended Friday night on eBay with a winning bid of $4,567,888.
It’s the 20th year the Berkshire Hathaway CEO from Omaha has participated in the pricey lunch auction. The winning bidder and up to seven friends get to dine with Buffett at Smith & Wollensky in New York City.
Florida
Impersonator of Saudi prince gets 18 years
MIAMI — A man who repeatedly impersonates Saudi royals to con investors and live a lavish lifestyle has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for a ruse that fell apart when a victim saw him eating pork, which is prohibited in Islam.
Anthony Gignac, 48, received the sentence Friday in Miami for stealing at least $8 million while pretending to be “Sultan Bin Kahlid Al-Saud.” He bought a Ferrari, Rolex watches and rented a condo on an exclusive South Florida island with his loot. He pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud, impersonating a diplomat and other crimes.
The Miami Herald reported U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga called him a “mastermind.” Prosecutors said it was at least the 11th time Gignac, 48, had been arrested for impersonating a Saudi prince.
Gignac was born in Colombia but was adopted by a Michigan family as a young child. He is an American citizen.
Tennessee
Singer Swift seeking backing for Equality Act
NASHVILLE — Taylor Swift says she’s kicking off Pride Month by asking Tennessee’s Republican U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander to protect LGBTQ rights and support the Equality Act.
The pop star, who lives in Tennessee, posted a letter on social media early Saturday that she supported the House’s recent passage of the Equality Act, which would extend civil rights protections to LGBT people by prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The protections would extend to employment, housing, loan applications, education, public accommodations and other areas.
The Democratic-controlled House in mid-May passed the legislation. In the GOP-controlled Senate, the bill’s chances appear slim.
Wire reports