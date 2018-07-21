CALIFORNIA
Suspect surrenders after standoff at supermarket
LOS ANGELES — A man shot his grandmother and girlfriend Saturday and then led police on a car chase that ended when he crashed into a pole and ran inside a busy supermarket as bullets from officers shattered the front doors. About three hours after he took hostages in the store, the suspect surrendered.
One woman was killed inside the supermarket, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
Officers with riot gear, armed with rifles, stood along the side of the Trader Joe’s in the Silver Lake area on Saturday afternoon and used mirrors to try to look inside as hostages periodically came out the front door with the hands raised. At least one person was injured but expected to survive.
NEW YORK
Hillary Clinton to help reunite immigrant families
NEW YORK — Hillary Clinton is offering a helping hand to immigrants looking to reunite with their families: She says she’ll help organize transportation they might not be able to afford.
“I’m going to be tweeting about this in the days to come, but if any of you work for an airline please direct message me because these families will need vouchers and discounted tickets to be reunited over these thousands of miles,” she told a crowd cheering her Saturday in Central Park when she took the stage as part of a star-studded summer festival of conversation, music and food.
Immigrants separated from their children after crossing the U.S. border illegally was only one topic addressed by the former Democratic presidential candidate, secretary of state and U.S. senator from New York as part of the OZY Fest in the park’s Rumsey Playfield.
NEW JERSEY
Air Force intercepts plane near Trump golf course
BRIDGEWATER — A U.S. Air Force fighter jet intercepted a small general aviation aircraft flying near President Trump’s private golf club Saturday.
The U.S. military is announcing that an F-16 jet intercepted a plane around 12:30 p.m. Saturday flying “without proper clearances or communications” in the temporary flight restriction zone around the president’s Bedminster, N.J. golf course, where he is spending the weekend.
Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command says the intercepted aircraft landed at an airport in Pittstown, N.J. without incident, where local law enforcement met the pilot.
FLORIDA
Citing law, sheriff won’t arrest parking lot shooter
CLEARWATER — A Florida sheriff says that he will not arrest a man who killed a man during an argument over a parking space.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri made the announcement Friday about 47-year-old Michael Drejka. Drejka shot and killed 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton a day earlier in a convenience store parking lot.
Authorities say that Drejka confronted McGlockton’s girlfriend about parking in a handicapped space without a permit. Gualtieri said that McGlockton slammed Drejka to the ground. Drejka then pulled out his gun and shot McGlockton in the chest.
MASSACHUSETTS
Mom, daughter to spend night in Lizzie Borden killing room
FALL RIVER — A mother and a daughter with a love of the macabre have won an online auction to spend a night in the Massachusetts bedroom where Lizzie Borden is thought to have killed her stepmother with an ax.
Sara Love, of Bath, New York, tells The Herald-News she paid $425 for a night in the room at the Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast in Fall River as a retirement gift for her mom. Love and her mother, Marie Schinck, of Manchester, New Hampshire, are scheduled to stay in the room the night of Aug. 4, the anniversary of the 1892 ax murders of Andrew and Abby Borden.
Lizzie Borden was tried and acquitted of the killings, but to this day some people think she got away with murder.
