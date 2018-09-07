California
Wildfire keeps major interstate shut down
SHASTA-TRINITY NATIONAL FOREST — A stretch of a major interstate near the California-Oregon border will remain closed through the weekend as crews try to tame a wildfire roaring along the roadway, forcing truckers and other motorists to take lengthy detours, officials said Friday.
The blaze that shut down 45 miles of Interstate 5 in California on Wednesday was still burning out of control in the rural area, said Denise Yergenson, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation.
It has destroyed thousands of trees — some 70 feet tall — that could fall onto the roadway, she said.
“There is lots of damage, lots of emergency personnel. It’s just not a safe situation,” she said.
Officials on Sunday will re-evaluate whether to reopen the highway that traverses the entire West Coast from Mexico to Canada and serves as a main artery for commerce.
Texas
Bus driver passes out; students take control
SEALY — A Southeast Texas school district says three students took control of a moving school bus after the driver became unconscious and later died.
The Sealy school district said Friday that bus driver Gerald Gardner had just picked up students at a junior high school and was leaving the campus when he lost consciousness. The three students took the wheel and safely parked the bus.
District officials say three other individuals arrived at the scene and performed CPR on Gardner after taking him off the bus. Gardner was later pronounced dead. A cause of death was not immediately known.
Nebraska
Prison doors suddenly open; fracas ensues
TECUMSEH — The doors on 16 cells at a prison that has a history of riots unexpectedly opened Friday, leading to one inmate being attacked and seriously injured and a fire set inside the prison, Nebraska prison officials said.
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a statement that the doors at Tecumseh State Correctional Institute are operated by a computerized system and that the cell doors were mistakenly opened around 10 a.m. Friday. Officials say the cause of the error is under investigation.
The inmates were ordered to stay in their cells, officials said, but they left the cells anyway, entered the gallery and refused to return. One inmate was assaulted by one or more of the others and was seriously injured. The injured inmate was removed from the gallery and was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he was in stable condition Friday afternoon.
District of Columbia
‘Ashamed’ Trump aide gets 14 days in prison
WASHINGTON — George Papadopoulos, the Trump campaign adviser who triggered the Russia investigation, was sentenced to 14 days in prison Friday after he told a judge he was “deeply embarrassed and ashamed” for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian intermediaries.
Papadopoulos, the first campaign aide sentenced in special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation, acknowledged that his actions hindered an investigation of national importance, a move that the judge in his case said resulted in the 31-year-old putting his own self-interest above that of his country.
