Maine
A top Democrat announces bid to unseat Sen. Collins
PORTLAND — The Democratic speaker of the Maine House of Representatives announced Monday that she is challenging longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, who has found her long-standing image as a moderate sympathetic to abortion rights under fire in an increasingly polarized Washington.
Rep. Sara Gideon, of Freeport, who has been the speaker for the past two terms, has already made access to abortion a central focus of her campaign. Collins, first elected in 1996, is expected to run for another term but has yet to formally announce her candidacy.
Collins cruised to re-election in 2014 and has long been viewed as a moderate Republican. Liberals set up a fund to help try to unseat her after she voted to confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court selection Brett Kavanaugh last year.
The fund has raised more than $4 million amid fear from liberals that Kavanaugh will vote to severely weaken access to abortion.
Gideon’s website pledges to “put Maine First” and says she has “always stood up for a right to choose.” The newly Democratic-led Legislature in Maine this year has passed laws to allow state Medicaid funding for abortions, and to allow advanced clinicians such as nurse practitioners to perform abortions.
Gideon, is also touting legislation to protect affordable health care coverage amid efforts to repeal former President Barack Obama’s signature health law.
New Hampshire
Driver with record charged with 7 homicides in biker crash
CONCORD — The driver of a pickup truck in a fiery collision on a rural New Hampshire highway that killed seven motorcyclists was charged Monday with seven counts of negligent homicide, and records show he was stopped on suspicion of drunken driving last month and in 2013.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, was arrested Monday morning at his home in West Springfield, Massachusetts, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said. He will be arraigned Tuesday in Lancaster, New Hampshire, authorities said.
He was handed over to New Hampshire authorities after a brief court appearance Monday in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Connecticut prosecutors say he was arrested May 11 in an East Windsor Walmart parking lot after failing a sobriety test. Officers had responded to a complaint about a man who was revving his truck engine and jumping up and down outside the vehicle.
Zhukovskyy’s lawyer in that case, John O’Brien, said he denies being intoxicated and will fight the charge. Zhukovskyy refused to submit to a blood test, prosecutors said.
Additionally, Zhukovskyy was arrested on a drunken driving charge in 2013 in Westfield, Massachusetts, state motor vehicle records show. He was placed on probation for one year and had his license suspended for 210 days, The Westfield News reported.
Illinois
Former student guilty in slaying of visiting Chinese scholar
PEORIA — Jurors deliberated less than 90 minutes before returning a guilty verdict Monday at the federal death-penalty trial of a former University of Illinois doctoral student who killed a visiting scholar from China after abducting her at a bus stop.
Brendt Christensen, 29, looked straight ahead and showed no emotion as a guilty verdict was announced against him. The swift conviction was expected because Christensen’s attorneys acknowledged from the start that he raped and stabbed Yingying Zhang in June 2017. Prosecutors say he beat her to death with a baseball bat and decapitated her.
The judge has said there will be a break of a week or more before the penalty phase, a sort of mini-trial that could last several weeks. Illinois no longer has capital punishment, but he could be sentenced to death because he was convicted in federal court.
There are more than 5,000 Chinese students of the 45,000 attending the University of Illinois in Champaign, among the largest such enrollments in the nation. They have closely followed developments from the trial at U.S. District Court in Peoria.
Zhang had been in Illinois for just three months — her only time living outside China. The daughter of working-class parents, she aspired to become a professor in crop sciences to help her family financially.
Oregon
GOP blocks work for 5th day over climate change bill
SALEM — Republican senators in Oregon who walked out to thwart landmark climate legislation didn’t show up to work for a fifth day Monday, with the GOP lawmakers insisting they will stay away and Democrats saying the minority party was stirring up “dangerous sentiments.”
The eleven GOP senators fled the Legislature on June 20 to deny Democrats the number of lawmakers needed to vote on legislation. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown sent the state police to seek out the Republicans and bring them back to the Statehouse for the vote, but the senators were still absent Monday.
Many have fled the state, where Oregon State Police have no jurisdiction.
Police can force senators into a patrol car to return them to the Capitol, but the agency has said it would use “polite communication” and patience to bring them back. All 11 Republicans have been fined $500 a day.
The debate over the climate legislation gets at the heart of a widening gap between the liberal priorities of cities like Portland and much of the rest of the state, where conservative causes hold sway with most rural residents. It has become a flashpoint for both sides.