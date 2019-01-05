New York
Film critics’ favorite of 2018: ‘The Rider’
NEW YORK — The National Society of Film Critics has chosen Chloe Zhao’s low-budget debut feature “The Rider” as best picture of 2018.
Director Alfonso Cuaron’s black-and-white “Roma” period piece won the most awards Saturday — as best picture runner-up, best foreign-language film and for best cinematography. Cuaron got the award for best director.
The society of leading movie critics voted for Olivia Colman as best actress in “The Favourite,” and Ethan Hawke as best actor in “First Reformed.” And the top accolade for best supporting actor went to Steve Yeun of “Burning,” while Regina King of “If Beale Street Could Talk” nabbed best supporting actress. About 40 of the society’s 64 members voted.
Best screenplay went to “The Death of Stalin.”
Texas
Hundreds rally for girl, 7; killer still at large
HOUSTON — Hundreds of people who gathered at a rally Saturday for a 7-year-old Houston girl whose killer remains at large were asked to think of the victim as their own child and to be part of an “army” that will help authorities catch the person who fatally shot her.
The rally was held in the parking lot of a Walmart near where the shooting happened on Dec. 30 as Jazmine Barnes and her family drove to a grocery store.
During the rally, people held up balloons and stuffed animals, as well as signs that said “Justice for Jazmine.” Organizers of the rally also led the crowd in chants that repeated the phrases, “What do we want? Justice. Who do we want it for? Jazmine.”
Police have said they are pursuing various leads.
Wire reports