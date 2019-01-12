District of Columbia
Ginsburg’s recovery said to be ‘on track’
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Friday Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s recovery from cancer surgery is “on track,” and no further treatment is required. But the 85-year-old justice will miss court arguments next week.
Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said doctors for Ginsburg confirmed an initial evaluation that found no evidence of remaining cancer following surgery.
The court’s oldest justice had surgery three weeks ago to remove cancerous growths on her left lung. She was released from the hospital in New York four days later and has been recuperating at home since then.
Ginsburg missed three days of arguments last week, the first time that has happened since she joined the court in 1993.
Ohio
Kindergartner walking into school had gun
COLUMBUS — Police say a handgun was confiscated from an Ohio kindergartner walking into school after someone reported that the 6-year-old boy appeared to have a heavy object in his pants.
Columbus police didn’t disclose whether the gun was loaded Friday when it was safely taken from a student at Columbus Africentric Early College. A photo shared by police showed bullets with the seized firearm.
Police said the boy won’t be charged because he’s so young. They’re investigating where he got the weapon.
Illinois
Officials refuse permit for R. Kelly concert
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois officials say a concert in Springfield that was to be hosted by R. Kelly cannot take place in the wake of new sexual misconduct allegations against the R&B star.
Illinois Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Denise Albert told the Chicago Tribune that the application for the Spring Break Jam in April was denied Thursday because of security concerns following protests outside Kelly’s Chicago studio last week.
Kelly has been under fire since the recent airing of a Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly.” He has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls.
A tip that Kelly was holding two women against their will prompted Chicago police to visit his residence Friday in Chicago’s Trump Tower. Officers interviewed Kelly and the women but found no evidence of wrongdoing.
Oklahoma
Girl, 3, dies of cancer; parents are charged
LAWTON — The parents of a 3-year-old Oklahoma girl who died from cancer after a tumor grew to be 17 pounds have been charged with first-degree manslaughter.
The Lawton Constitution reports that records show 49-year-old Henry Clarence Lilly III and 42-year-old Bonnie Beth Mills-Lilly each are charged with first-degree manslaughter, accused of not providing medical care.
Wire reports