Pennsylvania
5 men shot, wounded in ambush by 3 teens
PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say five men were shot and wounded, one critically, after being ambushed by three teenagers in north Philadelphia.
Police said three males broke away from a group of 10 or 11 males walking down a street just before 5:30 p.m. Friday, and surveillance video shows three teenagers shortly afterward firing at the group.
Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the teens — estimated at no more than 15 years old — “were lying in wait waiting for those guys.”
A 26-year-old man shot in the head and wrist was in critical condition Saturday. Others, in stable condition, included a 25-year-old shot in the back, a 26-year-old hit in the forearms, hand and thigh, a 27-year-old hit in the heel and a 32-year-old hit in the back.
Georgia
Actress Milano calls for womens’ sex strike
Actress Alyssa Milano ignited social media with a tweet Friday night calling for women to join her in a sex strike to protest strict abortion bans passed by Republican-controlled legislatures.
The former star of “Charmed” and “Melrose Place” urged women in her tweet to stop having sex “until we get bodily autonomy back.” Her tweet came days after Georgia became the fourth state in the U.S. this year to ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — about six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they’re pregnant.
She noted that women have historically withheld sex to protest or advocate for political reform. She cited how Iroquois women refused to have sex in the 1600s as a way to stop unregulated warfare. Most recently, she noted that Liberian women used a sex strike in 2003 to demand an end to a long-running civil war.
South Dakota
Police: Sex toys stolen from couple’s house
TYNDALL — A South Dakota man is accused of stealing $500 worth of sex toys from a couple’s home over a period of about two years.
The Argus Leader reported that 25-year-old Brody Fuchs was charged with second-degree burglary. Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian McGuire said Fuchs took “a bunch” of the items from a residence in Tyndall.
An affidavit says the couple had installed a camera system, which caught Fuchs entering the home for about 40 seconds, then leaving. A deputy recovered a number of sex toys during a search of Fuchs’ residence.
Florida
Lawyer posted video, now may be in trouble
TAMPA — A Florida agency is investigating potential animal cruelty charges after a lawyer posted video of himself shooing a raccoon off his boat into the Gulf of Mexico.
The Tampa Bay Times reported that Clearwater attorney Thomas Cope posted the video to Facebook, later issuing an apology for his actions and saying he wished he could have returned the animal to shore. Cope said the boat was about 20 miles out in the Gulf when the raccoon appeared growling and hissing.
