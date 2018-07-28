Texas
Five dead following nursing home shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI — Texas authorities said five people have been killed following separate shootings that included a nursing home in a Corpus Christi suburb.
Robstown City Secretary Herman Rodriguez said via Twitter that three people were killed Friday following a shooting at the Retama Manor nursing home. Two additional men were found dead in a home linked to that shooting.
Rodriguez said officers responded to the nursing home about 7 p.m. Friday and found two men and a woman dead. He said a phone call from family members prompted police to visit the residence of one of the nursing home victims, where two more men were found dead. The shooter was among those killed.
Rodriguez said authorities believe the shootings are related but have not identified the victims or established a possible motive.
Michigan
Hotel fire kills five children, their mother
SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fire that swept through a southwestern Michigan motel early Saturday killed five children and their mother, authorities said.
The Cosmo Extended Stay Motel in Sodus Township was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived shortly after receiving a 911 call at 1:45 a.m., the Berrien County sheriff’s office said.
Kiarre Curtis, 26, and five children ranging in age from 2 to 10 years old likely succumbed to smoke inhalation, Chief Deputy Robert Boyce said. Her husband and a 1-year-old child survived. All eight were in the same room.
Colorado
Wall of presidents
is missing Trump
DENVER — The Colorado Capitol’s wall of presidential portraits is missing one — President Trump.
KUSA-TV reported the group that collects private donations for the portraits hasn’t received a single dollar needed to hang Trump’s picture.
On Thursday, a prankster placed a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin on an easel below the blank space on the wall where Trump’s portrait would go. Putin’s portrait was removed by a tour guide, but not before state Sen. Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, tweeted a picture.
The presidential portraits cost about $10,000 and are paid for through donations.
Man spits on officer, then hits him with car
BOULDER — A man spat on an officer in Colorado and struck him with his car after he was ticketed for leaving two dogs in a hot car while inside a restaurant, police said.
Clint Martinez II, 21, was charged with two counts of felony assault on an officer and misdemeanor counts of assault, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest, The Daily Camera in Boulder reported Friday.
Officers found the dogs panting inside a car without water July 21, police officials said. Martinez came outside from the restaurant after the officers phoned him. They gave him a warning.
Martinez told an officer he had to pay his check inside and then disappeared for more than half an hour. Police officials said he left the building through a different exit and was found carrying an ice cream cone. The officers wrote Martinez a ticket for improper care of animals. Martinez then spat on an officer, police said.
Body camera video appears to show that the officer opened the car door to pull Martinez out, but Martinez put the car in reverse and struck the officer as he sped off.
Rhode Island
New England senators seek to honor lobster
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — U.S. senators from New England want to grant the lobster another national day of celebration.
They have introduced a resolution to again designate Sept. 25 as National Lobster Day to honor the economic, historic, cultural and culinary contributions of lobsters.
The resolution is being led by Maine’s U.S. Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins, who say it honors not only the lobsters but also the people who harvest, ship and cook them.
Wire reports