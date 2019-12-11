New York
Thunberg is Time’s Person of the Year
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg said she was surprised and honored Wednesday to be named Time’s youngest Person of the Year, while adding that others in the global movement she helped inspire deserve to share the accolade.
Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swede, has become the face of a new generation of environmental activists, drawing large crowds with her appearances at protests and conferences over the past year and a half. Some have welcomed her work, including her speeches challenging world leaders to do more to stop global warming. But others have criticized her sometimes combative tone.
“For sounding the alarm about humanity’s predatory relationship with the only home we have, for bringing to a fragmented world a voice that transcends backgrounds and borders, for showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads, Greta Thunberg is Time’s 2019 Person of the Year,” the media franchise said on its website.
“I could never have imagined anything like that happening,” she said in a phone interview. “I’m of course, very grateful for that, very honored. … It should be everyone in the Fridays for Future movement because what we have done, we have done together.”
Maryland
Firm hands out $10M in holiday bonuses
BALTIMORE — A commercial real estate developer is handing out a total of $10 million in bonuses to its 198 employees.
WTOP has reported that Baltimore-based St. John Properties announced the bonuses at the company’s holiday party.
Edward St. John, the founder and chairman of the company, said the amount of money that each employee gets is based on tenure. The average bonus was $50,000, but some employees will get upward of $250,000.
North Carolina
$3 million discovered in barrels of pork
SHELBY — Barrels of raw pork shoulder were riding fat in a tractor trailer pulled over by North Carolina deputies.
Approximately $3 million in cash was recovered from the barrels Saturday, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The driver of the tractor trailer was accused of failing to maintain his lane and impeding the flow of traffic on Interstate 85.
Deputies became suspicious of the truck when a K-9 alerted to the trailer, the post says.
Virginia
Partnership to convert manure to natural gas
RICHMOND — One of the nation’s largest energy producers is launching a $200 million effort to convert methane from cow manure into natural gas.
Richmond-based Dominion Energy announced Wednesday it is partnering with Vanguard Renewables to develop and operate conversion facilities at dairy farms across the U.S.
A news release says projects are under development in Georgia, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. A subsidiary of Massachusetts-based Vanguard Renewables will design, develop and operate the projects.
Dominion will own the projects and market the gas. Company spokesman Aaron Ruby says the $200 million will be invested over five years, with the potential for the effort to expand.
