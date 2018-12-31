North Carolina
Animal advocates: Fatal zoo mauling shows need for crackdown
RALEIGH — The fatal mauling of a zoo intern by a lion that escaped from a locked pen illustrates the need for North Carolina regulators to crack down on unaccredited exhibitors of dangerous animals, animal welfare advocates said Monday.
Alexandra Black, 22, was attacked Sunday while cleaning an animal enclosure with other staff members. It was at least the 10th instance of an escape or attack by an animal at a privately run North Carolina wildlife facility since 1997, according to the Humane Society.
Officials said the lion somehow escaped from a nearby pen and killed the recent college graduate just two weeks after she started working at the Conservators Center near Burlington, about 60 miles northwest of Raleigh. Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed the animal before retrieving Black’s body.
Before deputies fired on the lion, officials made several attempts to tranquilize it or hold it at bay with fire hoses, the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office said.
It was not immediately clear how the lion escaped or whether it got out of the enclosure that was being cleaned. Staff said the lion never made it beyond the park’s perimeter fence. The park was closed indefinitely as part of an investigation.
New York
Louis C.K. mocks Parkland students in audio of stand-up set
NEW YORK — Audio has emerged of Louis C.K. apparently mocking the students-turned-activists from the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.
The sound-only recording was posted Sunday in a since-removed YouTube video that said it was from a Dec. 16 stand-up set at a Levittown, New York, comedy club. Several media outlets captured and posted clips and transcripts of the set.
“You’re not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot,” C.K. can be heard saying on the recording. “Why does that mean I have to listen to you? Why does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I gotta listen to you talking?”
Parkland parent Fred Guttenberg replied to the C.K. material on Twitter.
“My daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting,” Guttenberg said. “My son ran from the bullets. My wife and I deal with loss every day. Why don’t you come to my house and try out your new pathetic jokes?”
The most prominent of the student-activists from Parkland have not offered comment. A message seeking comment left at C.K.’s website wasn’t immediately returned.
Utah
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper now lives near elementary school
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman who helped kidnap Utah’s Elizabeth Smart is living several blocks away from a Salt Lake City elementary school following her release from prison in September, according to Utah’s sex-offender registry.
Wanda Barzee, 73, is listed in the registry as living in an apartment near the school after her initial placement in a halfway house after she was released on parole much earlier than anticipated despite her refusal to cooperate with mental health professionals while incarcerated.
Barzee was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2010 after she pleaded guilty to helping her husband, street preacher Brian David Mitchell, who abducted Smart at knifepoint in 2002 when she was 14 and repeatedly raped her. Smart was held captive for nine months before she was found and rescued.
Smart, now 31, has become a child safety advocate and is married with three young children. She had no immediate comment about Barzee living near the school, according to her spokesman, Chris Thomas.
Barzee is serving five years of federal supervised release. The release guidelines don’t seem to set limits on how close she can live to a school.
Florida
$500K truckload of stolen tequila recovered, 4 men arrested
TAMPA — Sheriff’s deputies in Florida have recovered a half-million dollar truckload of stolen tequila.
Hillsborough Sheriff’s spokesman Danny Alvarez said in a statement that a truck driver hauling the load of tequila had stopped for dinner Sunday night at a Tampa area truck stop when he noticed the trailer was no longer attached to his truck.
Deputies began searching and found the semi-trailer at a nearby intersection. Alvarez says deputies watched four men transferring cases of Patron tequila to another box truck. He says that before the deputies moved in, the men had transferred over 20 cases from the fully loaded truck.
Authorities arrested three men at the scene and the fourth fled but was arrested a short time later.
Alvarez says the load of tequila was worth more than $500,000.