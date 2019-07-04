South Carolina
Lightning strikes along river, killing 1
GEORGETOWN — Authorities say lightning struck a popular river gathering spot in South Carolina on Independence Day, killing one person and injuring as many as a dozen.
News outlets report lightning hit near Lawshe Plantation in Georgetown County on Thursday afternoon. Lightning hit a tree on shore next to the river, WCSC quoted Georgetown County Battalion Chief David Geney as saying. The strike injured as many as a dozen people, multiple news outlets reported.
Three people were taken to a hospital for treatment, one of whom was in critical condition and died shortly after, WPDE reported. The other two received minor injuries, the station said.
“We were just sitting in the river waiting for the storm to blow over,” survivor Joseph Dalzell told the station. “The lightning hit the tree and ran through all of us.”
Asked what it felt like, survivor Billie Camlin replied, “Like a shock through your body. Indescribable.”
California
Washington mural to be painted over
SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco will spend up to $600,000 to paint over historical artwork at a public school depicting the life of George Washington, a mural once seen as educational and innovative but now criticized as racist and degrading for its depiction of black and Native American people.
The “Life of Washington” was painted by Victor Arnautoff, one of the foremost muralists in the San Francisco area during the Depression. The San Francisco School Board’s decision to paint over the 83-year-old mural is prompting some to worry that other artwork from the so-called New Deal era could face a similar fate because of changing sensitivities.
In addition to depicting Washington as a soldier, surveyor and statesman, the 13-panel, 1,600-square foot mural at George Washington High School contains images of white pioneers standing over the body of a Native American and slaves working at Washington’s Mount Vernon estate in Virginia.
Illinois
Holocaust survivor Eva Kor dies at 85
CHICAGO — Holocaust survivor Eva Kor, who championed forgiveness even for those who carried out the Holocaust atrocities, died Thursday at age 85 during an overseas trip for a museum she founded in Indiana, her son said.
Kor was in Krakow, Poland, for an annual educational trip with the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, and died in the morning in her hotel room. While her health had recently improved, Kor had a tough year medically with a heart surgery and respiratory issues, said her son Alex Kor, who was with her when she died.
District of Columbia
Trump seeks escorts in Strait of Hormuz
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is advancing a plan to escort or accompany ships through the Strait of Hormuz with international assistance, fearing an increase in attacks on oil tankers by Iranian forces.
White House and Defense Department officials told McClatchy this week that President Trump wants a “coalition” convoy that will secure maritime transit through the vital strait, where a third of the world’s seaborne oil passes each day, after six tankers were attacked in May and June.
Wire reports