California
Ex-convict charged in man’s death at park
LOS ANGELES — An ex-convict has been charged with killing a father who was camping with his daughters in a Southern California park and trying to kill the girls and eight other campers and drivers since 2016, prosecutors said Monday.
Anthony Rauda, 42, was charged in Los Angeles County Superior Court with one count of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and five counts of burglary in connection with a rash of shootings and break-ins near Malibu Creek State Park.
Rauda is accused of shooting Tristan Beaudette, 35, to death in the tent he shared with his young daughters on June 18 in the park. The girls, ages 2 and 4, were not injured but are considered victims of attempted murder and listed in a criminal complaint as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2.
Rauda was arrested in October after sheriff’s deputies spotted him on a ridgetop dressed in black and carrying a rifle in his backpack. They had been searching on foot and by helicopter for an armed burglar who had broken into businesses and homes and stolen food.
Maryland
Chesapeake Bay gets D-plus health rating
ANNAPOLIS — Heavy rains that brought additional pollution downstream last year contributed to the first decline in a decade to the overall health of the Chesapeake Bay, according to a report released Monday.
The bay’s health grade sank from a C-minus in 2016 to a D-plus in the 2018 State of the Bay, a biennial report issued by the nonprofit Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
The bay scored a 33 out of a possible 100 after scientists measured 13 indicators in three categories, including pollution, habitat and fisheries. The report cited record rains last year that brought large amounts of pollutants downstream, mostly from Pennsylvania, but also from other regions.
“Simply put, the bay suffered a massive assault in 2018,” said Will Baker, the group’s president. “The bay’s sustained improvement was reversed in 2018, exposing just how fragile the recovery is.”
Baker highlighted good news as well. Bay grasses remain intact, and recent studies have shown an improving trend in the long term for underwater dead zones, which are low-oxygen conditions that can suffocate underwater life and shrink habitat.
Massachusetts
Judge denies Spacey’s request to skip court
BOSTON — Former “House of Cards” star Kevin Spacey must appear in a Massachusetts court on accusations that he groped a young man in 2016, a judge ruled on Monday.
The 59-year-old Oscar-winning actor had argued he should be excused from attending his Jan. 7 arraignment at the Nantucket District Court because his presence would “amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with this case.” But Judge Thomas Barrett denied Spacey’s request.
Spacey has said he will plead not guilty to felony indecent assault and battery.
The allegations were first brought in November 2017, when former Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh told reporters that Spacey groped her teenage son during a chance encounter in the crowded bar of a Nantucket restaurant.
An attorney for Spacey, Juliane Balliro, had argued that Spacey’s presence at his arraignment would only “heighten prejudicial media interest in the case” and increase the risk of contaminating the jury pool.
New York
Trump State Park may get different name
ALBANY, N.Y. — Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled New York Legislature are making another attempt to have President Donald Trump’s name removed from a defunct state park.
Sen. Brad Hoylman, of Manhattan, and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, of Queens, have introduced legislation that would allow the state parks commissioner to give Donald J. Trump State Park a different name.
In 2006, Trump donated undeveloped land straddling the Putnam-Westchester county border north of New York City to the state for a park. The park was one of dozens closed by the state four years later amid a budget crisis.
The park never reopened.
Legislation to remove Trump’s name was introduced during the previous two legislative sessions but didn’t make it out of committee.