Around the nation

Michigan
US rolls out free app for alerts on vehicle recalls
DETROIT — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is offering a smartphone app that will alert drivers if their vehicles are recalled.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was scheduled to roll out the free app for both Android and Apple phones Thursday.
Owners key in or scan their 17-digit vehicle identification number, and the app will search the agency’s database for recalls. If there is one, the app will send an alert, the agency says.
People also can add child seats, trailers and tires, and the app will check those for recalls.
Florida
Innocent Florida inmate released after 37 years
BOWLING GREEN — A Florida man who spent the last 37 years in prison on a rape and murder charge was released Thursday, hours after officials revealed dramatic new evidence that proved his innocence.
Robert DuBoise walked out of the Hardee Correctional Institution in Bowling Green, Florida, shortly after 2 p.m.
With him were his mother and sister.
“It’s an overwhelming sense of relief,” Robert DuBoise told reporters outside the prison. “I prayed to God every day and hoped for it.”
The 56-year-old was serving a life sentence, having been convicted in 1983 for the murder of 19-year-old Barbara Grams. She had been raped and beaten while walking home from her job at a Tampa mall.
California
Perry gives birth to girl named Daisy Dove
Katy Perry has given birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. The pop superstar and her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, got UNICEF to announce the news on its Instagram account. Both Perry and Bloom are goodwill ambassadors for the United Nations agency that helps children.
UNICEF posted a black and white photograph of the infant’s hand and said the happy couple told the organization: “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”
Kentucky
Officers shoot, kill man accused of firing at police
BARBOURVILLE — An eastern Kentucky man wanted for shooting at police was killed when he confronted officers in a wooded area, authorities said.
Officers had been searching for Joey Middleton, 41, of Gray when the confrontation occurred Wednesday, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.
Middleton was wanted on four counts of attempted murder of a police officer and other active warrants stemming from a shooting Tuesday in Knox County while officers attempted to serve a search warrant, police said.
Wisconsin
College cancels Pence commencement speech
MADISON — A private Milwaukee college has canceled plans to have Vice President Mike Pence deliver a commencement address this weekend, citing unrest in nearby Kenosha where police shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, and two people were killed during protests that followed.
Wisconsin Lutheran College said Thursday that “after further review with careful consideration of the escalating events in Kenosha,” it decided to not have Pence deliver the speech.
The vice president will be replaced by the Rev. Mark Jeske, of St. Marcus Lutheran Church.
Louisiana
Laura carves destructive path through state; 4 dead
LAKE CHARLES — One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S., Laura barreled across Louisiana on Thursday, shearing off roofs, killing a least four people and maintaining ferocious strength while carving a destructive path hundreds of miles inland.
A full assessment of the damage wrought by the Category 4 system was likely to take days. But initial reports offered hope that Laura, despite leaving entire neighborhoods in ruins and more than 875,000 people without power, was not the annihilating menace that forecasters had feared.
“It is clear that we did not sustain and suffer the absolute, catastrophic damage that we thought was likely,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “But we have sustained a tremendous amount of damage,” he said.
He called it the most powerful hurricane to strike Louisiana, meaning it surpassed even Katrina in 2005.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!