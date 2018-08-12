Alaska
North Slope hit by strongest quake ever recorded in region
KAVIK RIVER CAMP — Alaska’s North Slope was hit Sunday by the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in the region, the state’s seismologist said.
At 6:58 a.m. Sunday, the magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck an area 42 miles east of Kavik River Camp and 343 miles northeast of Fairbanks, the state’s second-biggest city. The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake had a depth of about 6 miles.
State seismologist Mike West told the Anchorage Daily News that the earthquake was the biggest recorded in the North Slope by a substantial amount. “This is a very significant event that will take us some time to understand,” he told the Daily News.
The previous most powerful quake in the North Slope was in 1995 at magnitude 5.2, West told the newspaper.
The jump from a 5.2 to Sunday’s 6.4 is significant because earthquakes rapidly grow in strength as magnitude rises, he said. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake is 15.8 times bigger and 63.1 times stronger than a 5.2 earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Nevada
Founder of The Good Earth restaurant chain dies at age 89
RENO — William A. “Bill” Galt, the founder of The Good Earth restaurant chain who was considered a health food pioneer, has died. He was 89.
Galt died Aug. 2 in Reno, Nevada, from complications after repeated surgeries to repair a broken left hip and pelvis suffered in a fall, according to family and friends.
Galt launched The Good Earth in 1975 and started at a 22-seat restaurant in Reno.
Seeking to change the restaurant eating habits of Americans, Galt researched and experimented with whole grains, mostly vegetarian dishes, hormone-free meats, natural sugars and spices from around the world — eliminating monosodium glutamate, which was pervasive at the time.
The chain grew to 53 restaurants serving about 10 million meals per year. It was acquired by General Mills in 1980.
New Jersey
Police: Hit-run driver caused bus to overturn on turnpike
EAST BRUNSWICK — State police have confirmed that a hit-and-run driver caused a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike that overturned a school bus taking families home from a picnic. Dozens of people were sent to hospitals, but no serious injuries were reported.
Sgt. Jeff Flynn says Sunday that a northbound car struck a guardrail and then hit the bus, which hit another car and overturned. It happened at about 5 p.m. Saturday in East Brunswick. The first driver left the scene.
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says the bus was returning to Newark from his annual Mayor’s Family Reunion/Picnic at Black Bear Lake Country Club in Millstone.
Flynn says 42 people, many of them minors, were transported to three hospitals, all with non-life-threatening injuries. Two adults and two children remained hospitalized Sunday morning.
New York
Governor: Pact will keep NYC apartment complex affordable
A New York City housing complex will stay affordable yet allow tenants the new option of ownership under an agreement announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The Democrat unveiled the arrangement Sunday for Westview, a 361-apartment complex on Roosevelt Island in the East River.
Westview could have withdrawn from a state program that gave landlords tax and other breaks in exchange for limiting rents. However, the owners, the state and tenants have been negotiating a pull-out that would keep apartments affordable.
Cuomo says the new 30-year deal will let qualified Westview tenants buy their apartments at below-market prices, with limits on re-sales. Other residents can continue renting at regulated rates.
The owners will get tax, mortgage and other benefits.
Florida
Miami University: Candidate lied about graduating here
SARASOTA — A candidate for the Florida Legislature is being accused of lying about graduating from college and then producing a fake diploma after a website questioned her.
Miami University in Ohio told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune that Florida House candidate Melissa Howard attended the school but never graduated. The school also says the diploma she produced doesn’t match those issued in 1994 or 1996, the years she has claimed she graduated.
The Republican businesswoman is running in the Aug. 28 primary. Her educational background was first questioned last week by the website Florida News Online.
Howard’s diploma says she graduated with a degree in marketing, but the university has never offered such a degree. Also, Parker said while the university president’s signature is correct, another administrator’s signature would not have appeared on the diploma.