Fire is becoming more active due to winds
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK — Heavy-lift helicopters are being used to drop water on a wildfire burning in a remote area of the North Rim of the Grand Canyon and an adjacent national forest.
Officials say the fire started July 25 by lightning has become more active recently due to high winds and that crews are trying to stop it from growing northward as winds pick up again this weekend.
The North Rim’s main visitor facilities remain open though smoke from the fire is visible along State Route 67.
The helicopters are dropping buckets into the Colorado River to pick up water to dump into Quaking Aspen Canyon.
Wildlife officials: Use non-lead ammunition
PHOENIX — Arizona wildlife officials are urging hunters to use non-lead ammunition to protect California condors.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department issued a reminder Friday that some hunters who drew hunt tags in Northern Arizona can get free non-lead ammunition.
The agency says the free ammunition program applies to hunters hunting in the north Kaibab National Forest and Arizona Strip.
They should have received information about the program in the mail.
According to the agency, 88% of hunters have voluntarily used ammunition without lead since 2008.
Those who use lead ammunition are urged to remove gut piles that may contain lead shot and bullet fragments.
Lead poisoning is the leading cause of death found among endangered condors in Arizona as well as southern Utah.
Officials say highway needs improvements
MARICOPA — Maricopa officials say a highway that bisects the city in northwestern Pinal County is increasingly congested and is an important travel corridor that may need improvements.
City officials have scheduled an open house next Tuesday evening for discussion of a so-called scoping study of state Route 347.
According to city officials, the result will be a recommended plan for improvements to provide “a safe and reliable ... corridor that supports forecast growth.”
Future steps would include detailed engineering design and environmental studies.
Inmate is denied access to file on gang membersAn Arizona court has ruled that an inmate awaiting trial in a prison killing in Tucson isn’t entitled to an unredacted copy of the Department of Corrections file on his gang membership.
The state Court of Appeals’ decision Wednesday overturns a trial judge’s ruling that the department had to provide the file on inmate Tim Weaver to Weaver to help his defense in the homicide case.
Weaver was one of four inmates charged in the 2017 killing of inmate Joseph Zawacki.
The department redacted the names of certain inmates and their relatives when it disclosed Weaver’s file to his lawyers, and a prison official said disclosing that information would endanger members of the public.
The Court of Appeals agreed that disclosing the identities of past gang members would endanger them.