Arizona Supreme Court
to clarify photo rules
PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court says it plans to soon clarify a new rule barring people from taking photos outside state appellate courts in Arizona.
The rule issued on Oct. 16 by Chief Justice Robert Brutinel has been criticized for limiting the rights of news organizations.
The rule prohibits photography on the grounds of appellate court buildings in Phoenix and Tucson, including images taken from sidewalks and adjacent parking areas.
The court said late Friday on Twitter that there’s been confusion because the rule “has been interpreted by the public more broadly than intended.”
Navajo police academy bolsters officer ranks
CHINLE — Navajo Nation officials say 19 cadets have completed a six-month police academy.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the Friday graduation ceremony was held at Chinle Community Center in Arizona.
The graduating class bolsters the ranks of the Navajo Nation Police Department, which has struggled in the past with an officer shortage.
This most recent graduating class is the academy’s third in two years and the largest in that period.
Wire reports