Yemen
Rebels say they left Hodeida port
SANAA, Yemen — Yemen’s Shiite rebels on Saturday said they handed over control of the main port in the Red Sea city of Hodeida to the coast guard and local administrators, but the government denied that, calling it a ploy by the Iran-aligned rebels to maintain control of the strategic facility.
The handover was supposed to be the first in a series of confidence-building measures agreed to in Sweden that could pave the way for a political settlement of Yemen’s 4-year-old war pitting the rebels known as Houthis against the internationally recognized government backed since 2015 by a Saudi-led coalition.
But the pro-government Sabaa news agency quoted what it called an official source as saying the Houthis’ assertion about giving up the port was an attempt to sidestep the Sweden agreement.
“We cannot accept these violations, which will lead to the failure of the agreement,” the agency quoted the source as saying.
Germany
5 arrested in suspected Dutch terror attack plot
BERLIN — Dutch and German police on Saturday arrested five people suspected of preparing a terrorist act in the Netherlands.
Dutch police said in a statement that four suspects were detained in Rotterdam, and officers searched multiple locations.
The statement said the investigation would continue to determine the nature and scale of the alleged threat. It provided no details.
In Germany, police announced the arrest of a Syrian man suspected of involvement in preparations for a terror attack in the Netherlands.
Morocco
Swiss-Spanish man arrested in attack on tourists
RABAT — Moroccan authorities have detained a Swiss-Spanish man for suspected links to Islamic extremists who allegedly killed two Scandinavian hikers.
The Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations said in a statement the man was detained Saturday in Marrakech. Moroccan counterterrorism forces allege he taught social media skills and archery to some suspects in the deaths, Morocco’s first terrorist attack in years.
The statement said he is also suspected of involvement in recruiting Moroccans and sub-Saharan Africans for “terrorist schemes” targeted at “foreign interests and security forces.” It did not identify him or provide details.
Twenty people have been arrested so far in the investigation of the slayings of the women hikers, one Danish and one Norwegian, in the Atlas Mountains. Their bodies were found Dec. 17.
United Arab Emirates
Helicopter crashes near world’s longest zipline
DUBAI — A rescue helicopter crashed Saturday near the world’s longest zipline (1.76 miles), killing its entire crew in Ras al-Khaimah in the northeastern region of the United Arab Emirates.
The National Search and Rescue Center said four crew members were onboard when the helicopter crashed.
The Civil Aviation Authority said the Agusta 139 helicopter crashed during a rescue mission at around 5:50 p.m. local time on Saturday near the UAE’s highest mountain of Jebel Jais in Ras al-Khaimah.
Videos posted online by stunned onlookers show the helicopter diving into a tailspin before crashing and bursting into flames in the valley of a rocky mountain
France
Yellow vest protesters target French media
PARIS — Yellow vest protesters marched on the headquarters of leading French broadcasters Saturday, as small groups turned out in Paris and around France despite waning momentum for their movement.
Hundreds of demonstrators — some chanting “Journalists — Collaborationists!” — gathered at the central offices of television network BFM and state-run France Televisions. Some protesters hurled stones and other objects during scattered skirmishes with riot police firing tear gas.
Some members of the broad-based yellow vest movement accuse French leading news media of favoring President Emmanuel Macron’s government and big business and minimizing the protests — even though the demonstrations have been the leading news story in France since they kicked off Nov. 17.
Russia
Russian, Turkish ministers meet for Syria talks
MOSCOW — Top Russian and Turkish ministers agreed during a meeting in Moscow on Saturday to maintain cooperation in northern Syria as U.S. forces prepare to withdraw and Turkey threatens to launch a military operation against U.S.-backed Kurdish forces controlling nearly a third of the country.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said before the talks began that they would focus on the situation in and around Idlib, as well as “what can and should be done” when the U.S. withdraws from Syria.
After the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters that much of the discussion focused on the pending U.S. withdrawal, and that Russia and Turkey managed to agree on coordinating their steps in Syria “to ultimately eradicate the terrorist threat.”
Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency said the meeting lasted an hour and a half. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Russia and Turkey have a “shared will on cleaning Syria from all terror organizations,” and added Turkey would continue its “close cooperation” with Russia and Iran in Syria and the region.
Wire reports