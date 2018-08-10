Canada
Shooting leaves 4 dead, including 2 officers
TORONTO — A shooting in a small Canadian city Friday that left four people dead, including two police officers who were responding to a call of shots fired, struck a nerve in a country that has been roiled in recent months by several instances of mass violence.
People in Fredericton, the capital of New Brunswick in the eastern part of the country, said they heard as many as 20 gunshots following a confrontation that prompted police to initially cordon off a large section of the city with emergency vehicles and order residents to remain inside their homes and businesses.
Finally, after a tense period of waiting, authorities disclosed the toll: Among the four killed were two officers, a rare case of police killed in the line of duty in Canada.
Fredericton’s deputy police chief Martin Gaudet said the two officers arrived at the apartment complex and saw two deceased civilians before being shot and killed themselves.
Zimbabwe
Opposition challenges election results in court
HARARE — Zimbabwe’s main opposition party on Friday filed a legal challenge to the results of the country’s first election without Robert Mugabe on the ballot, alleging “gross mathematical errors” and calling for a fresh vote or a declaration that their candidate Nelson Chamisa was the winner.
The filing brings more uncertainty to a country that had hoped the peaceful vote would begin a new era but has been rocked since then by scenes of military in the streets and opposition supporters harassed and beaten.
The court now has 14 days to rule, and Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said the inauguration, once planned for Sunday for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is “on hold” until then.
Turkey
Country is shaken up
by major financial fears
ANKARA — A financial shockwave ripped through Turkey on Friday, when its currency nosedived on concerns about its economic policies and a dispute with the U.S., which President Trump stoked further with a promise to double tariffs on the NATO ally.
The lira tumbled 14 percent in one day, to 6.51 per dollar, a massive move for a currency that will make the Turkish poorer and further erode international investors’ confidence in the country.
The currency’s drop — 41 percent so far this year — is a gauge of fear over a country coming to terms with years of high debt, international concern over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s push to amass power, and a souring in relations with allies like the U.S.
Syria
22 killed in airstrikes, rights group says
Government airstrikes on opposition-held territory in northwest Syria killed at least 22 people, a monitoring group said Friday, as the U.N.’s children’s agency warned a new battle in the war-torn country could affect the lives of 1 million children.
Government forces unleashed a wave of airstrikes across Idlib, Aleppo and Hama provinces after days of building up ground forces at the edge of opposition territory, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The group said 14 people were killed in the Aleppo province and another eight in the province of Idlib.
Fears have been building for days of a government offensive against the last major bastion for the opposition, centered in the Idlib province and along the edges of the Aleppo and Hama provinces.
Wire reports