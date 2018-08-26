Zimbabwe
Mnangagwa inaugurated after disputed vote
HARARE — Zimbabwe on Sunday inaugurated a president for the second time in nine months as the country once jubilant over the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe is now largely subdued by renewed harassment of the opposition and a bitterly disputed election.
The military-backed President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who again took the oath of office, faces the mammoth task of rebuilding a worsening economy and uniting a nation divided by a vote that many hoped would deliver change.
The 75-year-old Mnangagwa, who took power from his mentor Mugabe with the military’s help in November , said “my arms are outstretched” to main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa after the Constitutional Court on Friday rejected opposition claims of vote-rigging and upheld the president’s narrow July 30 victory.
Some supporters of the president, however, carried a makeshift coffin bearing Chamisa’s name during Sunday’s ceremony.
Mnangagwa told the crowd that “our democracy has indeed come of age” and he invited all political parties to unite and “develop the motherland.”
The 40-year-old Chamisa on Saturday said he respectfully rejects the court ruling and called the inauguration “false.”
Germany
Man killed after street festival in eastern city
BERLIN — Police say a man has died and two others were injured in an altercation between several people of “various nationalities” in the eastern German city of Chemnitz. The clash was followed by a march during which bottles were thrown at officers.
The reasons for the fight after a street festival early Sunday were unclear. Police said it started with a “verbal dispute” and a 35-year-old German was fatally injured. They tracked down two men who may or may not have been involved.
Police said various groups gathered Sunday afternoon in downtown Chemnitz in response to calls on social media. They say a crowd of around 800 people refused to cooperate with officers and marched through the center of the city. Police brought in reinforcements from nearby cities.
Israel
Gaza crossing to reopen after week of calm
JERUSALEM — Israel’s defense minister has announced he will reopen the country’s main personnel crossing with the Gaza Strip following a week of relative calm along the border.
Avigdor Lieberman said Sunday that after consultation with the country’s security agencies, he ordered the opening of the Erez border crossing on Monday.
The decision to reopen the crossing comes amid efforts by Egypt to mediate a possible ceasefire between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Israel following weeks of intense violence at the border.
The sides have come close to serious conflict in recent weeks, as militants have fired rockets at Israel, which responded with airstrikes.
Kenya
President to meet with Trump on security, trade
NAIROBI — Kenya’s president will meet with President Donald Trump on Monday as East Africa’s commercial hub emerges from months of electoral turmoil.
President Uhuru Kenyatta is the second African leader to meet with Trump at the White House. Nigeria’s president visited earlier this year.
Kenyatta’s office says he and Trump will focus on trade and regional security. Kenya is the third highest recipient of U.S. security aid in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the Security Assistance Monitor.
Both Kenya and the U.S. have troops in Somalia, and the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has crossed the border to carry out dozens of attacks inside Kenya, calling it retribution for sending troops. Nearly 100 Kenyan police officers have been killed since May 2017 in bombings and ambushes.
The Kenyan president during his Washington visit also is meeting with U.S. business leaders to promote investment.
The meeting with Trump will help Kenyatta’s image after a crisis in which the Supreme Court overturned the August presidential election, citing irregularities, and the opposition boycotted the fresh vote, said political commentator John Githongo.
Iran
Earthquakes kill 2, injure 310
TEHRAN — Four earthquakes, including one at magnitude 6, shook temblor-prone western Iran on Sunday, killing at least two people and injuring 310, state media reported.
The earthquakes in Iran’s Kermanshah province come as some still remain homeless after a major 7.3 magnitude earthquake in November struck the same region, killing over 530 people.
On Sunday, the quakes began after 2:30 a.m. with the magnitude 6 striking near the city of Javanrud, some 285 miles west of the capital, Tehran. There were then three apparent aftershocks until sunrise, all at least magnitude 4.
State television aired images of bricks and masonry that smashed a sedan, shattered glass filling a stairwell and cracks in walls. It said every city in Kermanshah province felt the initial temblor.
At least two people were killed, according to state television, including a pregnant woman and a 70-year-old man.
China
China’s Didi suspends 1 carpooling service after killing
BEIJING — Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing has fired two executives and will suspend one of its carpooling services nationwide starting Monday after a woman was raped and killed allegedly by a driver in eastern China, the company said Sunday.
The moves come as the country’s largest online ride-hailing platform scrambles to address public complaints that it isn’t doing enough to ensure the safety of its users who it says book 30 million rides daily.
The killing of the female passenger on Friday was the latest violent crime involving a Didi driver, only three months after another Didi driver allegedly killed a flight attendant.
Police in the city of Yueqing in Zhejiang province said they arrested a Didi driver who admitted raping and killing the 20-year-old woman on Friday. On Saturday, Didi Chuxing apologized, saying it has “inescapable responsibility” for the incident.
The victim had used the carpooling service in the afternoon and after getting into a car sent a text message to her friends calling for help, police said.
Didi Chuxing will halt its “Hitch” service starting Monday, it said, referring to a carpooling service, one of several ride-hailing options available on Didi’s platform.
Egypt
Food, water tested at Egyptian hotel where Britons died
LONDON — Experts are testing food, water and air conditioning systems at an Egyptian resort hotel where a British couple died under mysterious circumstances, the chief executive of travel company Thomas Cook said Sunday.
Thomas Cook Group CEO Peter Fankhauser pledged to find out what happened to John and Susan Cooper, who died at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada on Tuesday.
The couple’s daughter, Kelly Ormerod, told British media Friday she was suspicious because her parents had been in perfect health hours before they died. She said John Cooper died in his room, and Susan Cooper died after she was taken to the hospital.
Fankhauser told Britain’s Sky News on Sunday there was no evidence of carbon monoxide poisoning. Experts “took probes of the food, of the hygienic systems, of water, as well as the air conditioning systems and all those probes are now in Egypt,” he said, adding that the tests would take 10 days to complete.
Thomas Cook evacuated 300 guests from the Aqua Magic as a precaution after the Coopers died and it emerged that 13 other customers had food poisoning.
But the hotel told The Associated Press in an email that there was no increased level of illness there and attributed the couple’s deaths to “natural causes.”