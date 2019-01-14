Italy
Fugitive brought home to serve life for murder
ROME — A left-wing Italian militant who was convicted of murder three decades ago arrived in Rome on Monday to begin serving life in prison, after his time as a celebrity fugitive came to an abrupt end with his arrest in Bolivia.
Battisti was arrested Saturday in Santa Cruz, Bolivia’s largest city, where he was located by intelligence agents after using one of his mobile devices. Italy sent an aircraft to pick him up and bring him back for the first time since he fled Italy in 1981 as he was awaiting trial.
The 64-year-old, who became a successful author during his life on the run, had lived openly in Brazil and France for years, enjoying the protection of left-wing governments on both sides of the Atlantic, much to the consternation of Italy.
But Brazil’s outgoing president signed a decree last month ordering his extradition. That apparently prompted Battisti to flee to Bolivia, where his request for political asylum was rejected on Dec. 26, five days after he made it, Bolivian officials said Monday.
Battisti escaped from an Italian prison while awaiting trial on four counts of murder allegedly committed when he was a member of the Armed Proletarians for Communism. He was convicted in absentia in 1990 and faces life in prison for the deaths of two police officers, a jeweler — Torregiani’s father, Pierluigi — and a butcher.
Zimbabwe
13 hurt as Army moves to disperse fuel protests
HARARE — Zimbabwean soldiers on Monday deployed in some urban areas where police clashed with protesters over fuel hikes, deepening the sense of crisis in a country whose economy is rapidly deteriorating.
At least 13 people were injured by gunfire and 12 more were arrested, human rights lawyers and doctors said.
The deployment of the military came one month after an official report said police and soldiers used “unjustified and disproportionate” force to kill 6 people during election protests in 2018. The report also said opposition leaders had incited violence ahead of the deployment of soldiers in Harare last year.
Chechnya
Report: 2 killed, 40 detained in gay purge
The Russian republic of Chechnya has launched a new crackdown on gays in which at least two people have died and about 40 people have been detained, LGBT activists in Russia charged Monday.
The new allegations come after reports in 2017 of more than 100 gay men arrested and subjected to torture, and some of them killed, in the predominantly Muslim region in southern Russia.
Chechen authorities have denied the accusations.
Alvi Karimov, a spokesman for Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, told the Interfax news agency on Monday that the latest reports are “complete lies and don’t have an ounce of truth in them.” Karimov insisted that no one has been detained in Chechnya on suspicion of being gay.
Israel
‘McJesus’ sculpture sparks outrage
HAIFA — An art exhibit l featuring a crucified Ronald McDonald has sparked protests by the country’s Arab Christian minority.
Hundreds of Christians calling for the removal of the sculpture, entitled “McJesus,” demonstrated at the museum in the northern city of Haifa last week. Israeli police say rioters hurled a firebomb at the museum and threw stones that wounded three police officers.
Authorities dispersed the crowds with tear gas and stun grenades.
Church representatives brought their grievances to the district court Monday, demanding it order the removal of the exhibit’s most offensive items, including Barbie doll renditions of a bloodied Jesus and the Virgin Mary.
Museum director Nissim Tal said that he was shocked at the sudden uproar, especially because the exhibit — intended to criticize what many view as society’s cult-like worship of capitalism — had been on display for months.