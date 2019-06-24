Uruguay
Italian mobster Rocco Morabito escapes from prison
MONTEVIDEO — A top Italian organized crime boss escaped during the night from the Uruguayan prison where he was awaiting extradition to Italy, Uruguay’s interior ministry said Monday.
Rocco Morabito and three other inmates got out “through the roof” of a prison in Montevideo around midnight before making their way “through a neighboring farm and robbing its owner,” a ministry statement said.
Morabito has been on the run from Italy since 1994 and has been sentenced there to 30 years in prison for drug trafficking. Italian prosecutors say Morabito, 52, played a large role in operations between South America and Milan, which is a distribution point for illegal drugs.
The fugitive has also been described as a key figure in the Calabria-based ‘Ndrangheta mob, one of the world’s biggest movers of cocaine.
Morabito was arrested in 2017 at a hotel in the Uruguayan capital, although he had been living in a villa with its own swimming pool in the seaside city of Punta del Este. At the time, Uruguayan police confiscated a 9 mm gun, 13 cellphones and $54,000 in cash as well as a luxury Mercedes coupe. He had been living under an alias for about a decade and using a false Brazilian passport.
Germany
1 pilot dies, 1 survives after fighter jets collide
BERLIN — A German air force pilot was killed Monday after his fighter jet collided with another during a training mission in northeastern Germany, the country’s defense minister said.
The pilot of the other Eurofighter Typhoon jet was able to eject safely and survived.
Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said three unarmed fighter jets left their base in Laage, near the Baltic sea port of Rostock, shortly before 2 p.m.
The third pilot saw two parachutes descending to the ground, indicating pilot ejection mechanisms were triggered after the crash in Germany’s Mecklenburg Western Pomerania state, the defense minister reported.
Monday’s collision was the first fatal crash involving a German Eurofighter, the military said.
The Netherlands
Dutch telephone outage takes out nation’s emergency number
THE HAGUE — A major telephone outage took down the Dutch emergency number for more than three hours Monday, forcing police and other first responders to scramble to set up alternatives.
KPN tweeted Monday evening that the outage had been repaired, the 112 alarm number was working again and mobile and fixed phone services were restored.
The outage forced emergency services to quickly establish new contact numbers that were publicized on social media and via push alerts to many mobile phones.
Police also sent officers onto the streets so that people could approach them for emergency help and advised people suffering medical problems to go to the nearest hospital.
Some police forces advised people to use social media if they need to contact emergency services, while others advised people to go to public buildings for urgent help.
The cause of the outage was not immediately clear.
United Kingdom
Man who pushed senior onto subway tracks convicted
LONDON — A British judge has sentenced a paranoid schizophrenic to at least 12 years in custody for pushing a 91-year-old man onto the subway tracks in London.
Paul Crossley shoved Robert Malpas, a former Eurotunnel executive, onto the rail line at Marble Arch station on April 27, 2018. Earlier the same day, he attacked another traveler, who managed to keep his balance. Crossley was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder.
Judge Nicholas Hilliard said Monday the 47-year-old poses a “grave and enduring risk to the public.” Crossley will be sent to a mental hospital until he’s deemed suitable for a prison.
Malpas was rescued by teacher Riyad El Hussani, who leapt from the platform just one minute before the next train was due to arrive. The senior suffered a broken pelvis and a cut to the head.