Germany
Volkswagen bosses in more hot water
BERLIN — German prosecutors dealt a blow to Volkswagen’s efforts to put the 2015 emissions-cheating case behind it, charging the automaker’s chief executive, chairman and former CEO with stock manipulation for not telling investors at the time that the scandal was about to break.
The charges announced Tuesday could pose a major distraction for CEO Herbert Diess as he pushes ahead with the company’s shift toward zero-emissions vehicles and a new, more environmentally friendly image.
France
Medieval masterpiece discovered hanging on wall in woman’s kitchenPARIS — A masterpiece attributed to 13th century Italian painter Cimabue has been discovered in a French woman’s kitchen — and it’s expected to sell for millions of euros at an upcoming auction.
Titled “Christ Mocked,” the small wood painting depicts Christ surrounded by a crowd. Experts think it to be part of a larger diptych Cimabue painted around 1280, said Stephane Pinta, an art specialist with the Turquin gallery in Paris.
“It’s a major discovery for the history of art,” Pinta said of the newly discovered work measuring about 10 inches by 8 inches. Other experts agreed.
Until recently, the painting hung on a wall between the kitchen and the dining room of a home in Compiègne.
Israel
WWII letter from Gandhi offering Jews good wishes is unearthed
JERUSALEM — On the same day World War II broke out in Europe, Mahatma Gandhi wrote a short Jewish New Year greeting to a local Indian Jewish official, offering ominous good wishes to his “afflicted people.”
The National Library of Israel recently unearthed the 80-year-old handwritten letter during a massive review of millions of its archival documents. It was publishing it online Tuesday for the first time, offering a glimpse into the father of modern India’s complex relationship with the Holocaust.
“You have my good wishes ,” Gandhi wrote to Avraham Shohet, the head of the Bombay Zionist Association, on Sept. 1, 1939. “How I wish the new year may mean an era of peace for your afflicted people.”
The famed pacifist who would ultimately lead the successful campaign for India’s independence from British Rule, inspiring future civil rights movements, expressed deep compassion for the plight of European Jews.
Venezuela
Scientists visit country’s last glacier
MERIDA — Blackouts shut off the refrigerators where the scientists keep their lab samples. Gas shortages mean they sometimes have to work from home. They even reuse sheets of paper to record field data because fresh supplies are so scarce.
As their country falls apart, a hardy team of scientists in Venezuela is determined to transcend the political and economic turmoil to record what happens as the country’s last glacier vanishes. Scientists say Venezuela will be the first country in South America to lose all its glaciers.
Wire reports