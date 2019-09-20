Egypt
UN agency: 124 suspected cholera cases
CAIRO — The U.N.’s humanitarian agency says that two of Sudan’s southeastern provinces have reported 124 suspected cholera cases with seven deaths.
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs released a statement Friday saying that the provinces of Sennar and the Blue Nile were among Sudan’s areas with the highest risk of cholera outbreak, following flash floods that swept the country in late August and affected water sanitation.
The statement adds that the current fatality rate stood at 5.6% but could be brought down below one percent with “proper treatment.”
The OCHA says the outbreak can be contained if there is immediate action and funding.
Earlier, the World Health Organization said that new malaria cases were reported in several Sudanese provinces.
Rebels say they’re halting attacks
CAIRO — Yemen’s Houthi rebels said late Friday night that they were halting drone and missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, one week after they claimed responsibility for a strike that crippled a key oil facility in the kingdom.
The U.S. and the Saudis blamed the Sept. 14 attack on Iran, which backs the Houthi rebels fighting a Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen. Iran denies any responsibility.
Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Houthis’ supreme political council, which runs rebel-held areas in Yemen, said the group is waiting for a “positive response” from Saudi Arabia. His comments were carried by the Houthi-run al-Masirah satellite TV.
The announcement could be a first step toward a wider ceasefire in Yemen, but it remained unclear, and there was no immediate response from the Saudi-led coalition.
The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and sparked what the U.N. describes as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The recent attacks knocked out more than half of Saudi Arabia’s daily crude oil production.
The Associated Press