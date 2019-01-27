Brazil
Environmentalists sound alarm after dam disaster
SAO PAULO — A massive, deadly river of pale brown mud released by the collapse of a mining company dam threatens to cause an environmental disaster for Brazil, potentially snatching away livelihoods and driving the spread of disease, activists warned Sunday.
Mining giant Vale said the thick, slow-moving mud that is spreading down the Paraopeba River from Friday’s dam collapse in southeastern Brazil is not toxic. But environmental organizations said the torrent of iron ore mine waste contains high levels of iron oxide that have the potential to cause irreversible damage.
Accidents on this scale trigger a domino effect, said Malu Ribeiro, a project coordinator at SOS Mata Atlantica, a nonprofit organization that has been monitoring water quality since a similar disaster in the area in 2015.
Officials at the Brazilian Environment Ministry could not immediately be reached for comment at the weekend.
The collapse, near the city of Brumadinho, killed at least 58 people as of Sunday.
Russia
St. Petersburg marks 75 years since WWII siege of Leningrad
ST. PETERSBURG — The Russian city of St. Petersburg marked the 75th anniversary of the end of the devastating World War II siege by Nazi forces with a large military parade Sunday in the city’s sprawling Palace Square.
Russian President Vladimir Putin later laid flowers at a monument in Piskarevskoye Cemetery, where hundreds of thousands of siege victims are buried.
The siege of the city, then called Leningrad, lasted nearly 2½ years until the Soviet Army drove the Nazis away on Jan. 27, 1944.
Estimates of the death toll vary, but historians agree that more than 1 million Leningrad residents died from hunger or air and artillery bombardments during the siege.
On Sunday, more than 2,500 soldiers and 80 units of military equipment paraded as snow fell.
France
‘Yellow vest’ violence prompts ‘red scarves’ rally
PARIS — Some 10,000 people wearing red scarves marched through Paris on Sunday to protest acts of violence and vandalism on the sidelines of anti-government demonstrations by the largely peaceful yellow vest movement.
The “red scarves” demonstration came amid growing divisions around the 11-week-old yellow vest phenomenon, which has led to rioting in Paris and other cities, exposed deep discontent with President Emmanuel Macron and prompted national soul-searching.
Protest damage to the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris in December was a turning point for many of the counter-protesters at Sunday’s march.
Others lamented their sense that the movement — which appeared in mid-November as a grassroots response to a fuel tax rise — is radicalizing as it approaches February.
Sunday’s protesters wore red scarves or bright blue vests as a way to appropriate the yellow vest movement’s brightly colored symbol of discontent. The movement and its protests are named after the high-visibility garments French drivers must carry in their vehicles in case of emergency.