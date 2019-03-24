Cuba
Prince Charles and Camilla launch first royal visit
HAVANA — Prince Charles and his wife Camilla begin the first official trip to Cuba by the British royal family on Sunday, in a pomp-filled display of disagreement with the Trump administration’s strategy of economically isolating the communist island.
The heir to the British throne is expected to land in Havana around 5 p.m. and lay a wreath at the memorial to colonial independence hero Jose Marti, near massive portraits of socialist revolutionary icons including guerrilla fighter Che Guevara. The next two days include visits to historic sites, a solar park, organic farm and biomedical research center, and a meeting with entrepreneurs, cultural gala and dinner with President Miguel Diaz-Canel.
It does not include visits with political dissidents or other critics of Cuba’s single-party system, a decision prompting criticism from Cuban exiles.
Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida last month asked Charles to cancel his trip based on Cuba’s support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the island’s “decades-long history of persecuting and imprisoning its defectors and repressing its people.”
Germany
Family to give $11M after hearing extent of Nazi past
BERLIN — One of Germany’s richest families, whose company owns a controlling interest in Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Panera Bread, Pret a Manger and other well-known businesses, plans to donate millions to charity after learning about their ancestors’ enthusiastic support of Adolf Hitler and use of forced laborers under the Nazis, according to a report Sunday.
In a four-page report, the Bild newspaper reported that documents uncovered in Germany, France and the U.S. reveal that Albert Reimann Sr. and Albert Reimann Jr. used Russian civilians and French POWs as forced laborers.
Family spokesman Peter Harf, who is one of two managing partners of the Reimann’s JAB Holding Company, said recent internal research confirmed Bild’s findings.
“It is all correct,” he told the newspaper. “Reimann senior and Reimann junior were guilty ... they belonged in jail.”
The father and son, who died in 1954 and 1984, did not talk about the Nazi era and the family had thought that all of the company’s connection to the Nazis had been revealed in a 1978 report, Harf said.
But after reading documents kept by the family, the younger generation began to ask questions and commissioned a University of Munich historian in 2014 to examine the Reimann history more thoroughly, Harf said.
United Arab Emirates
Kenyan who gave earnings to poor wins $1M teacher prize
DUBAI — A Kenyan teacher from a remote village who gave away most of his earnings to the poor won a $1 million prize on Sunday for his work teaching in a government-run school that has just one computer and shoddy Internet access.
The annual Global Teacher Prize was awarded to Peter Tabichi in the opulent Atlantis Hotel in Dubai in a ceremony hosted by actor Hugh Jackman.
Tabichi teaches science to high schoolers in the semi-arid village of Pwani where almost a third of children are orphans or have only one parent. Drought and famine are common.
He said the school has no library and no laboratory. He plans to use the million dollars from his win to improve the school and feed the poor.
Indonesia
Russian arrested smuggling drugged orangutan in Indonesia
DENPASAR — Indonesian authorities have arrested a Russian tourist who was attempting to smuggle a drugged orangutan out of the resort island of Bali, a conservation official said Sunday.
Andrei Zhestkov, 27, was arrested late Friday at Bali’s international airport after customs officers found a 2-year-old male orangutan sleeping in a rattan basket placed in his luggage, said Ketut Catur Marbawa, an official with Bali’s conservation agency.
Marbawa, whose agency is part of the environment and forestry ministry, said customs officers also found allergy pills wrapped in plastic, two geckos and five lizards in Zhestkov’s suitcase. All the animals were alive.
He said Zhestkov told authorities he fed the orangutan allergy pills mixed with milk, causing the animal to lose consciousness for up to three hours.
He said Zhestkov also told officials he bought the orangutan for $3,000 from a market on Indonesia’s main island of Java after being told by a friend that he could bring it home as a pet.
Mali
Death toll from central massacre up to 134, says UN
BAMAKO — The death toll from a massacre in a central Malian village rose to 134 dead, the U.N. said, as new video emerged Sunday showing victims strewn on the ground amid the burning remains of their homes.
An ethnic Dogon militia already blamed for scores of attacks in central Mali over the past year attacked an ethnic Peuhl village just before dawn on Saturday.
Among the victims in Ogossogou were pregnant women, small children and the elderly, according to a Peuhl group known as Tabital Pulaaku.
Graphic video obtained by The Associated Press shows the aftermath of Saturday’s attack, with many victims burned inside their homes. A small child’s body is covered with a piece of fabric, and at one point an ID card is shown covered with blood.
In the capital of Bamako, visiting U.N. Security Council President Francois Delattre, condemned the killings as an “unspeakable attack” late Saturday.
At least 55 people were wounded and the U.N. mission in Mali said it was “working to ensure the wounded were evacuated.”