Pakistan
Lawmakers elect Khan as prime minister
ISLAMABAD — Cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan was chosen Friday as Pakistan’s next prime minister, elected on a promise to reform a system rife with corruption and traditionally controlled by the country’s powerful landowners.
In the vote by lawmakers at the National Assembly, Khan secured 176 votes, defeating the opposition’s candidate, Shahbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League party, who received 96 votes.
Khan’s populist Tehrik-e-Insaf party won the most seats in the July 25 elections but fell short of securing a majority in the 342-seat house. He is to be sworn in as prime minister Saturday.
Khan’s supporters celebrated across the country when Speaker Asad Qaiser announced Friday’s result.
In his first speech to lawmakers as premier, Khan dismissed allegations of election fraud and vowed to enforce “ruthless accountability” to combat corruption.
Mexico
Major drug bust yields 50 tons of synthetics
MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say they have busted a major narcotics lab in the northern state of Sinaloa with about 50 tons of synthetic drugs.
A navy statement says the raid took place Thursday in the mountains near the town of Alcoyonqui, east of the state capital of Culiacan. Besides the lab, marines found two underground storage areas.
The navy said Friday that the raid yielded “approximately 50 tons of processed solid and liquid Crystal drugs, stored in containers and drums of different capacities.”
Marines also found “chemical precursors, material and equipment for production of the synthetic drug.”
The materials and chemicals were incinerated at the scene due to its remote location. There was no mention of any arrests.
Costa Rica
6.1 quake near Panama causes little damage
SAN JOSE — A strong earthquake shook southern Costa Rica near the border with Panama on Friday evening, toppling items from store shelves and knocking out power in places, but authorities said there was no major damage or reports of serious injuries.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude-6.1 quake struck at 5:22 p.m. at a depth of about 12 miles. Its epicenter was about 12 miles north of the town of Golfito. The USGS initially estimated the magnitude at 6.0.
Alexander Solis, president of the National Emergencies Commission, said there were a handful of localities where power failed and objects fell without serious consequences. He said hospitals were only reporting some people having suffered panic attacks.
“We have checked in practically the entire country with no reports at this time of important damage,” Solis said.
Wire reports