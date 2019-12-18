Around the world

Mexico
President appreciates church-state separation
MEXICO CITY — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday he does not support a proposal to further relax Mexico’s strict legal separation of church and state, throwing cold water on a draft bill that would upend longstanding political doctrine in the country.
López Obrador said the initiative, presented last week by a senator from his leftist Morena party, is something that “should not be touched” and “was resolved over a century and a half ago.”
The proposal would modify the Law of Religious Associations and Public Worship to eliminate historic language enshrining the “separation of the State and churches.”
France
Macron mulls changes to pension plan
PARIS — The French government launched negotiations with labor unions Wednesday on potential changes to a landmark pension reform bill that sparked crippling transportation strikes and protests across the country.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe met with union leaders and employer group representatives after French President Emmanuel Macron asked his government to hold talks on possible amendments to the reform package.
The general strike that started Dec. 5 dramatically impacted train and subway service as drivers remained off the job. Teachers, doctors and other workers joined the walkouts, and hundreds of thousands of people participated in nationwide protests.
The government is seeking to reach a deal with more moderate unions, which Macron hopes may weaken the protest movement.
Bolivia
Arrest of ex-President Morales ordered
LA PAZ — Prosecutors in Bolivia’s capital issued an arrest warrant against ousted President Evo Morales on Wednesday, accusing him of sedition and terrorism.
Interior Minister Arturo Murillo recently brought charges against Morales, alleging he promoted violent clashes that led to 35 deaths during disturbances before and after he left office.
Officials say he ordered supporters to blockade cities in order to force the ouster of interim President Jeanine Áñez, who took over when Morales resigned Nov. 10 after a wave of protests and under pressure from the police and military.
Morales, who first flew to Mexico and now is based in Argentina, has repeatedly denied the charges as a setup.
Cuba
US blasted over end of medical missions
HAVANA — Cuba’s government accused the Trump administration on Wednesday of orchestrating the end of the island’s medical missions to several Latin American countries in order to cut one of the country’s main revenue sources.
Thousands of Cuban medical personnel have been withdrawn from Brazil, Ecuador and Bolivia in 2019, ending the exchange of health services for hundreds of millions of dollars a year in income for the government.
At a press conference in Havana, Johana Tablada, deputy director of North American affairs for Cuba’s Foreign Ministry, said Trump administration officials have pressured Latin American governments to end the medical support programs, hurting health care in those countries.
The administration says Cuba uses the medical missions to send intelligence agents around the world, and says the doctors’ small share of the programs’ income makes it a form of forced labor. Cuba denies both charges.
Belarus
Ukraine-separatists prison swap falls through
MINSK — Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists failed Wednesday to reach an agreement on a prisoner exchange and troops pullback after several hours of tense talks on the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
Representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the separatist rebels met in the Belarusian capital Minsk to discuss conditions for a prisoner swap following a tentative agreement reached during peace talks in Paris last week.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who met the leaders of Russia, France and Germany on Dec. 9, had hailed the prospective exchange as a key result of the Paris talks. He said he expected all 72 Ukrainian prisoners held by the separatists to return home before the year’s end.
But Olga Kobtseva, a rebel representative in the so-called Contact Group in Minsk, said Wednesday’s talks failed to produce an agreement. She cited Ukraine’s refusal to absolve rebels in its custody of criminal charges as the main stumbling block. On top of that, the parties were unable to confirm the numbers and verify the lists of prisoners to be swapped.
