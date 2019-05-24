France
Terror probe underway after explosion in Lyon
LYON — A “low force” blast hit a busy pedestrian street Friday in the French city of Lyon, injuring seven people as it shattered the glass from a refrigerated shop cooler in a bakery, a local official said.
France’s anti-terrorist office opened an inquiry into the blast and the anti-terrorism prosecutor, Remy Heitz, went to Lyon. The interior minister also was on site, and soldiers secured the area.
France is jittery over a spate of attacks in recent years, some of them deadly, carried out by people ranging from extremist attackers to mentally unstable individuals. Five people were killed Dec. 11 in an attack on the Christmas Market in Strasbourg, in eastern France. The alleged killer, Cherif Chekatt — killed by police — had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.
India
India’s ruling party wins 303 of 525 seats
NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with leaders of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday following his thunderous victory in national elections.
Media reports say Modi is likely to be sworn in for his second term Thursday.
The Election Commission announced that the BJP won 303 out of 525 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, after the official vote count finished Friday.
That is well beyond the simple majority a party in India needs to form a government. The BJP’s top rival, the Indian National Congress led by Rahul Gandhi, won 52 seats, and the All India Trinamool Congress led by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee won 22.
Wire reports