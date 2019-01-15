Mexico
Thieves hit critical fuel pipeline again
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday fuel thieves have again damaged a critical pipeline that supplies the capital with fuel piped in from the Gulf coast.
Lopez Obrador says the thieves’ intent was to hit back at his government’s campaign against theft of fuel.
One day earlier, Lopez Obrador announced that there had not been any new illegal taps in that pipeline since Friday. But on Tuesday he said the state petroleum company Pemex has had to repair the pipeline again.
The military plans to increase its presence along the length of that pipeline to about 850.
China
Trudeau comments on death penalty criticized
BEIJING — China expressed its “strong dissatisfaction” with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday over his criticism of a death sentence given to a Canadian accused of drug smuggling at a retrial that followed a chilling of relations over the arrest of a senior Chinese technology executive.
Trudeau should “respect the rule of law, respect China’s judicial sovereignty, correct mistakes and stop making irresponsible remarks,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.
“We express our strong dissatisfaction with this,” Hua told reporters .
Her comments are the latest sign of a sharp cooling of China-Canada ties since Canada detained Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, on Dec. 1 at the request of the U.S.
Afghanistan
Suicide bomber kills 4, wounds more than 100
KABUL — A Taliban suicide bomber killed at least four people and wounded more than 100 when he detonated an explosive-laden vehicle late in the evening in the Afghan capital, officials said Tuesday.
It was the latest in a relentless wave of nearly daily attacks by the Taliban, who now hold sway over about half of the country and regularly target Afghan forces. The violence comes despite stepped-up efforts by the United States to find a negotiated end to the country’s 17-year war.
Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said as many as 113 wounded were taken to different hospitals in Kabul after the Monday evening explosion near the Green Village compound, home to several international organizations and guesthouses.
The attack came hours before the U.S. Embassy in Kabul announced special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul to meet with President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and other political leaders to discuss next steps in U.S. efforts to facilitate an Afghan-led peace process.
Iran
Rocket launches, but fails to reach orbit
TEHRAN — An Iranian satellite-carrying rocket blasted off into space Tuesday, but scientists failed to put the device into orbit in a launch criticized by the United States as helping the Islamic Republic further develop its ballistic missile program.
After the launch, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo repeated his allegation that Iran’s space program could help it develop a missile capable of carrying a nuclear weapon to the mainland U.S., criticism that comes amid the Trump administration’s maximalist approach against Tehran after withdrawing from the nuclear deal.
In his statement, Pompeo said the vehicle that Iran tried to put into orbit uses technology that is “virtually identical and interchangeable with those used in ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles.” He said the U.S. is working with its partners “to counter the entire range of the Islamic Republic’s threats, including its missile program, which threatens Europe and the Middle East.”
Iran has said it does not seek nuclear weapons.
Canada
Saudi teen’s priority: freedom for women
TORONTO — A Saudi teen whose flight from her allegedly abusive family captured global attention said Tuesday she wants to work in support of freedom for women around the world for years to come.
Rahaf Mohammed also has quickly embraced life in Canada, saying that when she learned she would be granted asylum, “the stress that I felt over the last week melted away.”
The 18-year-old also quickly shed a part of her Saudi past, dropping use of the name of the Alqunun family that disowned her.
Germany
Weather causing issues in Austria, Germany
BERLIN — Bad weather continued to afflict parts of Europe on Tuesday with avalanches in Austria striking buildings and roads but resulting in no injuries.
An overnight avalanche in Ramsau, central Austria, slammed a hotel. All 60 visitors and staff, most of whom were from a Danish ski club, got out of the building unharmed.
Niels Leth-Soerensen, chairman of the Hobro Skiklub, praised the hotel staff in Ramsau and local rescue teams for swiftly evacuating all guests to another hotel.
Lebanon
Longtime AP journalist Ed Blanche dies at 76
BEIRUT — Ed Blanche, a longtime correspondent and Middle East editor for The Associated Press who covered transformative events from Northern Ireland to Lebanon, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 76.
Blanche died Sunday in Beirut after losing a battle with cancer, said his wife, Mona Ziade.
Blanche joined the AP in London in 1967 and went on to cover various crises around the world, including the 1967 Arab-Israeli war soon after he was hired as well as the Northern Ireland conflict. He also covered countries including Angola, Indonesia, Vietnam and Iran and reported extensively from Lebanon during the country’s 1975-90 civil war.
Blanche in 1986 moved to Nicosia, Cyprus, where he was a Middle East editor for 10 years.
