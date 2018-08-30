Egypt
CAIRO — Egypt’s military says it will host war games with U.S. troops next month for the second straight year.
Thursday’s statement from the military’s spokesman says the “Bright Star” exercise will run from Sept. 8-20.
U.S. Central Command said in a Thursday statement that approximately 800 U.S. troops will participate.
The first “Bright Star” exercise took place in 1980, but the Obama administration postponed them in 2011, following the uprising that toppled longtime President Hosni Mubarak, and scrapped them in 2013, after Egyptian security forces killed hundreds of protesters while breaking up a mass sit-in.
Kenya
NAIROBI — British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday became the first UK leader to visit Kenya in 30 years, bringing security and development funding to East Africa’s commercial hub and neighboring Somalia as Britain seeks to boost economic ties ahead of a bumpy exit from the European Union in March.
May met with President Uhuru Kenyatta on the last stop of her three-country Africa tour, which also included South Africa and Nigeria, the continent’s top economies. The prime minister was travelling with a large business delegation as Britain wants to push its trade with Africa beyond the 31 billion pounds ($40.2 billion) registered last year.
“I want to ensure that the UK’s relationship with Kenya and with Africa is more and more about private investment, about doing business and making the most of commercial opportunities together,” she told reporters after meeting with Kenyatta. Britain is Kenya’s largest foreign investor.
Philippines
MANILA — A Philippine navy frigate ran aground on a shoal in the disputed South China Sea, and efforts were underway to retrieve it and its crew, who were unhurt.
Military spokesman Col. Noel Detoyato said the BRP Gregorio del Pilar ran aground Wednesday night in the vicinity of the shoal, which the Philippines calls Hasa Hasa.
The barren shoal is known internationally as Half Moon Shoal and lies on the eastern edge of the hotly contested Spratly archipelago in the disputed sea.
Detoyato said late Thursday that Philippine ships “have already been mobilized to conduct assessment, retrieve the aground vessel and return her to safe harbor and assist all personnel aboard BRP del Pilar.”
Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Authorities in southern Mexico declared a health emergency Thursday in the once-glittering resort of Acapulco due to mountainous piles of uncollected trash.
The health secretary of the state of Guerrero said city authorities in Acapulco had not acted on previous warnings about the garbage build-up.
Carlos de la Peña said Thursday there are “impressive columns of garbage” at several points in Acapulco. However, most are not close to the city’s beachfront.
France
PARIS — Prosecutors in Paris have opened a preliminary investigation of a woman’s rape and sexual assault accusations against actor Gerard Depardieu, a French judicial official said Thursday. A lawyer said the French film star denies the allegations.
The official said a woman filed a complaint against the French film star Monday near the southern city of Aix-en-Provence. The case was assigned to Paris prosecutors Wednesday.
Depardieu’s lawyer, Herve Temime, said on France’s BFM TV that the actor “absolutely denies any rape, any sexual assault, any crime.”
South Sudan
JUBA — Emboldened by a new peace deal, civil war-torn South Sudan says it will resume oil production in a key region next month to make up for more than $4 billion of revenue lost during years of fighting.
South Sudan, with Africa’s third-largest oil reserves, will renew drilling in northern Unity State for the first time since the fields were destroyed when the conflict began in late 2013, oil ministry officials told The Associated Press.
The goal is to have all five locations there operational by the end of the year and working alongside the oil fields in Upper Nile State, which operated throughout the civil war.
