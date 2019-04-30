RUSSIA
Activist lashes out at US justice system
MOSCOW — The Russian gun-rights activist convicted in the U.S. of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent has lashed out at the American justice system.
Maria Butina told reporters in Moscow in a conference call Tuesday from a U.S. jail that “I didn’t expect such a severe punishment.” They were her first public remarks since she was detained in Washington in July. She added, “it is a great shame on the American justice system.”
Butina was sentenced to 18 months in prison last week. The nine months already spent in detention count toward her eventual release and deportation to Russia.
MOZAMBIQUE
Heavy rains disrupt aid for survivors
PEMBA — Rains pounded parts of northern Mozambique on Tuesday, several days after Cyclone Kenneth struck the southern African nation, while the U.N. said aid workers faced difficulties in reaching thousands of survivors and the death toll rose to 41, the government said.
The rains and flooding kept needed supplies from arriving in the main city of Pemba on Monday and will be a challenge in the days ahead as more wet weather is forecast, said U.N. humanitarian spokeswoman Gemma Connell in an interview with The Associated Press.
The government again urged residents of Pemba to flee to higher ground. More than 22 inches of rain have fallen in Pemba since Kenneth made landfall on April 25, just six weeks after Cyclone Idai tore into central Mozambique.
PUERTO RICO
Gov’t pension system is owed $340 million
SAN JUAN — Dozens of municipalities and public corporations in Puerto Rico have failed to pay or deposit a total of $340 million into a retirement system for government employees, a federal control board overseeing the island’s finances warned Tuesday.
The board said 66 municipalities including the capital of San Juan and 28 public corporations including the island’s water and sewer authority have accrued the overall debt since 2017, when the government created a pay-as-you-go pension plan.
“It is unacceptable to withhold retirement contributions from an employee and not immediately transfer that money into the individual retirement account where it belongs,” said Natalie Jaresko, the board’s executive director. “This is the type of mismanagement that led to disastrous underfunding of pension systems.”
Puerto Rico faces nearly $50 billion in unfunded pension liabilities as it continues to restructure a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt load amid a 12-year recession.
MEXICO
Spanish conquest-era anchor found off coast
MEXICO CITY — Archaeologists in Mexico announced Tuesday they have found a Spanish anchor off the Gulf coast of Veracruz that dates to around the time of the Spanish conquest.
The anchor was found at a site north of the current city of Veracruz, near where Hernán Cortés intentionally sank 10 of his ships in 1519 to prevent his troops from deserting.
Cortés landed in Veracruz 500 years ago, in April 1519. By August 1521 he had defeated the Aztec empire.
The National Institute of Anthropology and History said the anchor hasn’t been proven to be from Cortés’ ships, but the search for evidence continues.