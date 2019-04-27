Syria
Militant attacks kill 22 government troops
Al-Qaida-linked militants launched attacks early Saturday on government forces positions in northern Syria killing and wounding dozens in the latest violation of a seven-month truce in the last major rebel stronghold in the country.
The al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahir al-Sham, or HTS, said the attacks occurred at dawn in the northern province of Aleppo.
The area of the attack is part of a seven-month truce reached between Turkey and Russia but has recently been repeatedly violated.
The HTS-linked Ibaa news agency said the attacks killed more than 20 soldiers. It added that the attacks were in retaliation for the bombardment by the Syrian and Russian militaries of rebel-held area in recent days.
Ukraine
Coal mine search ends with death toll at 17
Officials in rebel-held eastern Ukraine say the death toll from a coal mine explosion is up to 17.
The methane blast took place Thursday at the mine in the village of Yurivka, in the part of the Luhansk region controlled by separatist fighters.
On Friday, four miners were confirmed dead and 13 were listed as missing. The region’s emergencies ministry said the search ended Saturday after the bodies of the missing miners were brought above ground.
Parts of the Luhansk region where the explosion happened are under the control of Russia-backed separatists who have fought Ukrainian government troops since 2014. The conflict closed the mine that year but it reopened in 2018.
Sudan
Protesters, military say talks ‘fruitful’
KHARTOUM, Sudan — Organizers of the protests that drove Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir from power and the ruling military council said talks Saturday on forming a transitional government were “transparent” and “fruitful.”
Both sides announced they would set up a joint committee comprised of members of both the military council and the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, a coalition of opposition groups led by the Sudanese Professionals Association, to tackle political disputes.
Saturday’s meeting came after the protesters agreed Wednesday to resume talks with the military after a temporary break. The military also announced then the resignation of three members of the military council, whom the opposition had accused of being too close to al-Bashir.
But the Sudanese Communist Party, which is part of the protest movement, called late Friday for a fourth member of the council, deputy head Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo — commonly known by his nickname Hemedti — to step down.
South Africa
Freedom Day honors end of apartheid
KWA-THEMA, South Africa — Calls for more jobs for South Africa’s black majority and respect for the rights of the LGBTI community marked Freedom Day celebrations Saturday commemorating the 25th anniversary of the end of apartheid.
Singing and dancing punctuated one gathering of about 3,500 people on the outskirts of Johannesburg.
A quarter-century ago South Africa’s blacks finally were able to vote, bringing democracy to the country. But long after the brutal apartheid system of racial discrimination, speakers said many still struggle to find a decent life.
“What is the meaning of freedom if many people in a township are unemployed?” asked David Makhura, premier of Gauteng province, which includes South Africa’s largest city, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria.
