Ecuador
Diplomatic staff spied on Assange at embassy, lawyer says
QUITO — An Ecuadorian lawyer for Julian Assange has filed a complaint alleging diplomatic staff from Ecuador spied on the WikiLeaks founder while he was at the country’s London embassy.
Lawyer Carlos Poveda said in the complaint submitted Monday to the attorney general’s office in Ecuador that the alleged spying uncovered information about Assange’s legal defense and medical issues. He says diplomats and members of a security firm were involved.
Assange had enjoyed asylum at the embassy since 2012, but Ecuador evicted him on April 11.
He is in custody in London awaiting sentencing for skipping bail to avoid being sent to Sweden as part of an investigation into a rape allegation. The U.S. is also seeking his extradition after charging him with conspiring to break into a Pentagon computer system.
Norway
Beluga whale with Russian harness raises alarm in Norway
COPENHAGEN — A beluga whale found with a tight harness that appeared to be Russian made has raised the alarm of Norwegian officials and prompted speculation that the animal may have come from a Russian military facility.
Joergen Ree Wiig of the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries says “Equipment St. Petersburg” is written on the harness strap, which features a mount for an action camera.
He said Monday fishermen in Arctic Norway last week reported the tame white cetacean with a tight harness swimming around. On Friday, fisherman Joar Hesten, aided by the Ree Wiig, jumped into the frigid water to remove the harness.
Ree Wiig said “people in Norway’s military have shown great interest” in the harness.
Audun Rikardsen, a professor at the Department of Arctic and Marine Biology at the Arctic University of Norway in Tromsoe, northern Norway, believes “it is most likely that Russian Navy in Murmansk” is involved. Russia has major military facilities in and around Murmansk on the Kola Peninsula, in the far northwest of Russia.
It wasn’t immediately clear what the mammal was being trained for, or whether it was supposed to be part of any Russian military activity in the region.
Libya
Airstrikes, roadblocks trap civilians in Tripoli
Libyan forces loyal to a former military commander have intensified their airstrikes on Tripoli, where heavy fighting and blocked roads have left civilians trapped in their homes, officials said Monday.
Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter’s self-styled Libyan National Army launched an operation to retake the capital on April 4 and has been locked in heavy fighting in and around the city with militias loosely allied with a U.N.-supported government. The clashes have killed at least 345 people, including 22 civilians, according to the latest U.N. figures released last on Sunday.
Libyan officials said LNA airstrikes have targeted the Nawasi Brigade in the Abu Salim district, about 4 miles from Tripoli’s center. At least four civilians were killed, they said.
They said airstrikes hit al-Qaqaa military camp in the town of al-Falah, south of Tripoli. The camp is controlled by powerful militias from the western town of Misrata that are also allied with the Tripoli government. Airstrikes and shelling also hit the towns of Khallet al-Forjan, Ain Zara and al-Twaisha, south of the capital, and heavy fighting was underway in Salah al-Deen, an area that saw earlier clashes between rival militias in September.
Burkina Faso
Pastor, 5 others killed in church attack
OUAGADOUGOU — A Burkina Faso government spokesman says six people, including a pastor, have been killed in an attack on a Christian church in the country’s north.
The violence took place Sunday in the village of Silgadji, not far from the volatile border with Mali.
Urbain Kabore, the communications director for the Sahel region of Burkina Faso, said Monday that the six people were slain after Sunday services.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility though violent Islamic extremism has been increasingly destabilizing the country. A number of jihadist groups are known to operate the area.
Authorities said that in a separate incident in the east of Burkina Faso, five teachers were shot to death Friday.
The Islamic extremists also have targeted foreigners, abducting and killing a Canadian geologist earlier this year.