Syria
DAMASCUS — Israeli jets flying high over Lebanon struck at targets inside Syria on Tuesday, Syrian state media reported, in a rare daytime raid that killed at least one person.
Syria’s SANA state news agency said the country’s air defenses shot down five missiles, adding that one person was killed and 12 were wounded.
It reported strikes on the Wadi Ayoun area in the western Hama province and on the town of Baniyas in the coastal Tartous province.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the jets targeted military installations belonging to Iran, a key ally of the Syrian government.
Lebanese residents in areas north of the capital, Beirut, reported hearing jets overhead before sunset.
India
KOLKATA — A highway overpass collapsed Tuesday in the crowded Indian city of Kolkata, with a concrete segment slamming to the ground and killing at least one person, officials said.
A half-dozen vehicles, including a bus, fell with the broken section of concrete, about 100 feet long, in Kolkata’s Majerhat neighborhood.
News reports said more than 20 people were taken to area hospitals. At least one person died, according to an official at the city’s Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital.
Officials were unsure how many people might be trapped beneath the concrete, and police and firefighters were working into the night, using cutting tools to clear the wreckage.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters that several transportation workers may have been in a small office under the overpass when the collapse occurred.
Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD — The death of Jalaluddin Haqqani, the founder of Afghanistan’s outlawed militant network that bears his name, is unlikely to weaken the group that is considered the most formidable of the Taliban’s fighting forces.
The Taliban said Haqqani died Monday at age 71 after reports of years of ill health, including Parkinson’s disease. Because of his infirmity, stewardship of the organization had been given to one of his 12 sons, Sirajuddin, whose military prowess is credited with plotting and carrying out some of more the audacious attacks assigned to the network.
The younger Haqqani is also deputy head of the Taliban, who have waged increasingly sophisticated and coordinated attacks against Afghanistan’s struggling security forces. Washington’s own watchdog in a recent report said nearly half of Afghanistan is either under the control of the Taliban or influenced by the religious militia.
Jalaluddin Haqqani, once hailed as a freedom fighter by U.S. President Ronald Reagan for opposing the Soviet Union’s presence in Afghanistan during the Cold War, had been paralyzed for the past 10 years, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. Reports of his death were widespread in 2015, and he had not been heard from in several years.
Brazil
RIO DE JANEIRO — Firefighters found bone fragments from a collection in the still-smoldering National Museum, an official said Tuesday, raising hopes that a famed skull might somehow have survived a massive blaze that turned historic and scientific artifacts to ashes.
Flames tore through the museum Sunday night, and officials have said much of Latin America’s largest collection of treasures might be lost. Aerial photos of the main building showed only heaps of rubble and ashes in the parts of the building where the roof collapsed.
The firefighters “found fragments of bones in a room where the museum kept many items, including skulls,” said Cristiana Serejo, the museum’s vice director. “We still have to collect them and take them to the lab to know exactly what they are.”
In its collection of about 20 million items, one of the most prized possessions is a skull called Luzia, which is among the oldest fossils ever found in the Americas.
Botswana
Botswana, long viewed as a rare refuge for African elephants, is coming under increasing threat from poachers.
Poachers are killing elephants in the southern African country in growing numbers after wiping out large numbers of elephants in nearby Zambia and Angola, a conservation group said.
The Elephants Without Borders group and wildlife officials in Botswana have conducted half of a national elephant census and so far have counted nearly 90 “fresh and recent” carcasses of poached elephants, group director Mike Chase said in an email.
A similar census in 2014 found just nine carcasses, according to Chase. Botswana has an estimated 130,000 elephants, the most of any country in Africa.
Wire reports