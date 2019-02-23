Iraq
150 captured militants handed over to Iraq
BAGHDAD — Iraqi security officials say they have received custody of a second batch of 150 Iraqi Islamic State fighters from U.S.-backed forces in Syria.
Two officials said the Syrian Democratic Forces handed over Iraqi nationals on Saturday night.
The fighters will be interrogated about their participation with the jihadist group, the officials said.
The SDF has told Iraqi authorities it has captured 650 Iraqi militants in the fighting for Baghouz, an IS-held village in eastern Syria, according to the officials.
Austria
1 dead, 4 rescued after avalanche in Reutte
BERLIN — An avalanche hit a forest in Austria near the German border on Saturday, killing one skier, Austrian police said. Four others were rescued from the snow, but emergency workers kept up the search for others who may have been buried alive.
The avalanche hit an off-piste forest in Reutte near the German border. Most roads leading to the site were blocked by Saturday afternoon’s avalanche and from a previous avalanche Thursday night, making rescue efforts more complicated.
China
20 killed, 30 injured in bus accident at mine
BEIJING — At least 20 people were killed Saturday and 30 injured in a bus accident blamed on faulty brakes at a mine in northern China, state media reported.
The accident occurred at a lead, zinc and silver mine operated by the Yinman Mining Co. in the sprawling inner Mongolia region, the Xinhua News Agency said.
The casualties occurred when a bus carrying 50 miners to the underground operation went out of control and crashed into the side of the tunnel, Xinhua said.
Iceland
Whale hunting allowed for another five years
REYKJAVIK — Iceland’s whaling industry will be allowed to keep hunting whales for at least another five years, killing up to 2,130 baleen whales under a new quota issued by the government.
The five-year whaling policy was up for renewal when Fisheries Minister Kristjan Juliusson announced this week an annual quota of 209 fin whales and 217 minke whales for the next five years.
While many Icelanders support whale hunting, a growing number of businessmen and politicians are against it due to the North Atlantic island nation’s dependence on tourism.
Whaling, they say, is bad for business and poses a threat to the country’s reputation and the expanding international tourism that has become a mainstay of Iceland’s national economy.
Italy
Strong winds cause at least three deaths
ROME — Strong winds toppled trees and walls in Italy on Saturday, causing at least three deaths and forcing a cargo ship to run aground, while gale-force winds swept across Croatia’s Adriatic coast, damaging cars, shattering windows and disrupting traffic.
Croatia’s weather bureau said Saturday that gusts around the Adriatic port of Split reached 119 mph. Some streets in Split and surrounding towns have been closed because of the dangers of flying glass and tiles.
Italian news agency ANSA said high winds toppled a wall on farmland near Frosinone, central Italy, killing two men in their 70s. State TV RaiNews24 said a driver died when a falling tree crushed his car in Guidonia, a Rome suburb.
