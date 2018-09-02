Israel
Duterte makes first visit by a Philippines president
JERUSALEM — Rodrigo Duterte, accused of committing serious human rights violations as part of his deadly crackdown on drugs at home, and who has stirred controversy with comments about the Holocaust, received a warm welcome in Israel when he arrived Sunday for a four-day visit.
Ahead of his departure, Duerte said he “looks forward to broader cooperation on a broad range of mutually important areas — defense and security, law enforcement, economic development, trade (and) investments and labor.”
Sales of Israeli weapons to his government are high on the agenda, according to Israeli media. Filipino officials have said the Philippines has recently acquired Israeli-made arms such as Galil assault rifles and pistols for its 120,000-strong police force, which is at the frontline of Duterte’s battle against illegal drugs and other crimes.
Duterte will kick off his four-day visit by attending an event of the Filipino community in Israel Sunday evening. An estimated 28,000 Filipinos live in Israel, mostly as health aides.
Nigeria
Church collapses, killing 1 and hurting dozens
WARRI — One worshipper has been killed and dozens of others injured after a church collapsed in southern Nigeria.
Delta state police spokesman Andrew Aniakama says St. Paul Catholic Church in Adagbrasa collapsed midway into the service.
Church collapses are relatively common in Nigeria. In December 2016 dozens of worshippers were killed when a church collapsed in Akwa Ibom state.
The Nigeria Society of Engineers has blamed the problem mainly on the use of substandard materials and violations of building regulations.
The governor’s spokesman, Charles Aniagwu, says the government has dispatched a team to determine the cause of Sunday’s collapse.
Libya
State of emergency announced in Tripoli
BENGHAZI — Libya’s U.N.-backed government has announced a state of emergency in the capital and its outskirts as ongoing fighting has killed some 39 people including civilians in the past days.
The fighting erupted last week between armed groups from Tripoli against others from a town to the south vying for power in Libya’s capital. The Health Ministry said the fighting has also wounded 96 others.
Sunday’s statement by the government urged rival militias to stop the fighting and abide a U.N.-brokered ceasefire.
Libya slid into chaos after the 2011 uprising that overthrew and killed longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi. The country is currently governed by rival authorities in Tripoli and the east, each backed by an array of militias that wield real power on the ground.
Russia
Residents rally to stop increase of pension age
MOSCOW — Russians held rallies throughout the country Sunday to protest a government plan to raise the age for receiving state pensions.
Several thousand people gathered in central Moscow for a protest organized by the Communist Party. Another Moscow protest organized by the A Just Russia party attracted about 1,500 people.
Other demonstrations were reported in at least a dozen cities throughout the country including Vladivostok in the Far East, Simferopol in Russia-annexed Crimea and Omsk, Barnaul and Novosibirsk in Siberia.
The plan was introduced in June and has passed first-reading in the lower house of parliament. But widespread opposition has persisted and President Vladimir Putin’s approval ratings in polls have fallen notably since the plan was announced.
In an unusual televised address to the nation, Putin last week conceded that the pension age for women will be raised only to 60 rather than the proposed 63. The current pension age for women is 55.
The plan would retain the raising of the men’s pension age from 60 to 65, implementing the steps up over five years.
Great Britain
Former chief rabbi warns of ‘existential threat’ to UK Jews
LONDON — Britain’s former chief rabbi has warned that Jewish people are thinking about leaving the country because of anti-Semitism.
Jonathan Sacks told the BBC on Sunday that for the first time in the 362 years Jews have been in Britain many question whether it is safe to raise children here.
He singled out Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn for failing to address anti-Semitic attitudes in the main opposition party, saying Corbyn would pose a danger as prime minister unless he expresses “clear remorse” for past statements.
Gordon Brown, the most recent Labour Party leader to serve as prime minister, added his voice to the chorus of party figures calling for Labour to endorse an internationally agreed-upon definition of anti-Semitism rather than the more limited one now in place.
He told the Jewish Labour Movement conference the change should be made immediately.
Egypt
Officials: Village found in Nile Delta predated pharaohs
CAIRO — Egypt said Sunday that archeologists have unearthed one of the oldest villages ever found in the Nile Delta, with remains dating back to before the pharaohs.
The Antiquities Ministry said the Neolithic site was discovered in Tell el-Samara, about 87 miles north of Cairo. Chief archaeologist Frederic Gio said his team found silos containing animal bones and food, indicating human habitation as early as 5,000 B.C.
That would be some 2,500 years before the Giza pyramids were built.
In recent years, Egypt has touted discoveries in the hopes of reviving tourism after the unrest that followed its 2011 popular uprising.