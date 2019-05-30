GREAT BRITAIN
Claus von Bulow dies at 92
LONDON — Danish-born socialite Claus von Bulow, who was convicted but later acquitted of trying to kill his wealthy wife in two trials that drew intense international attention in the 1980s, has died. He was 92.
Von Bulow, who moved to London after he was cleared, died at his home there on Saturday, his son-in-law, Riccardo Pavoncelli, told The New York Times.
The tall, aristocratic von Bulow was charged with putting his wife, Martha “Sunny” von Bulow, into an irreversible coma to gain her fortune so he could live with his mistress, a raven-haired soap opera actress. He was convicted of attempted murder in 1982 at a trial in Newport, Rhode Island, that was widely followed with its high society overtones about possible attempted murder by insulin injection.
The conviction was overturned on appeal and he was acquitted at his second trial in 1985.
Sunny von Bulow died in 2008, nearly 28 years after she became comatose.
JAPAN
Russia at odds over military buildup
TOKYO — Russia and Japan accused each other of military buildups as their foreign and defense ministers met in Tokyo on Thursday for talks that failed to make progress on decades-long island disputes.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint news conference after the talks that Russia was concerned about Tokyo’s plan to build a pair of land-based Aegis Ashore missile defense systems, saying they pose a “potential threat to Russia.”
The Aegis Ashore systems, planned for deployment in Akita on Japan’s northern coast and in Yamaguchi in the southwest, are part of Japan’s rapidly expanding missile defense system to bolster its ability to counter potential threats from North Korea and China. Under guidelines approved in December, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government plans to increase purchases of expensive American military equipment including F-35 stealth fighter jets and cruise missiles as Japan continues to expand its military cooperation with the U.S.
MOZAMBIQUE
$3.2B needed to recover from cyclones
Mozambique says it needs $3.2 billion to recover from a pair of powerful tropical cyclones that ripped into the southern African nation earlier this year and left hundreds dead, raising alarm about the effects of climate change on coastal nations.
That’s according to a government assessment supported by the World Bank, United Nations and European Union for a global pledging conference that begins on Friday.
Some aid workers fear the worst is yet to come. The storms wiped out crops on the eve of harvest in one of the world’s least developed countries, and many people must rely on food aid well into next year. More than 1.3 million people are said to require emergency food assistance.
Cyclones Idai and Kenneth killed more than 650 people in Mozambique, plus hundreds of others in Zimbabwe and Malawi. A final death toll may never be known as some bodies were washed away.