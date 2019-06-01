Hungary
Arrest hearing held for cruise ship captain
BUDAPEST — A court hearing was held Saturday to decide whether the captain of a river cruise ship should be arrested after his vessel collided on the Danube River with a sightseeing boat, killing seven South Korean tourists.
Prosecutors were requesting that the 64-year-old Ukrainian captain of the Viking Sigyn be arrested. The captain has denied responsibility in Wednesday’s collision in central Budapest.
The smaller sightseeing boat was carrying 33 South Koreans and two Hungarian crew when it collided with the Viking vessel. Seven people were rescued and 21 are still missing.
Efforts to salvage the 88-foot-long tour boat have been hampered by the river’s fast flow and limited visibility under water.
Britain
Police arrest 34 at Hells Angels event
LONDON — U.K. police arrested 30 Hells Angels bikers during a three-day event marking the motorcycle club’s 50th anniversary in Britain.
Police in Surrey and Sussex say 34 people were detained on suspicion of drug offenses and possession of offensive weapons in connection with the Hells Angels Euro Run 2019.
Police said 12 people — five Germans, three Hungarians, and one person each from Switzerland, France, the Czech Republic and Greece — have been charged.
Assistant Chief Constable Nev Kemp said authorities have been “very clear with those attending the Hells Angels event, many from overseas, that we will not tolerate criminal and anti-social behavior.”
Mexico
‘El Chapo’ mother, sisters get visas to visit
MEXICO CITY — The mother of convicted drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman said Saturday that the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City granted her a visa so she can visit her son in prison.
Sitting in a wheelchair in front of the embassy, Consuelo Loera said that she and two daughters were both approved Saturday for visas to travel to the United States.
“Thank God, the U.S. Embassy gave me the permission,” she said in a feeble voice while surrounded by a throng of journalists:
“El Chapo,” who led the Sinaloa drug cartel and twice escaped from Mexican prisons before he was extradited to New York, was convicted in February of running an industrial-scale smuggling operation. The three-month trial heard tales of grisly killings, political payoffs, cocaine hidden in jalapeno cans and jewel-encrusted guns.
Russia
Officials: Explosion at TNT plant injures 79
MOSCOW — Russia’s health ministry says 79 people have been injured in an explosion in a plant manufacturing TNT.
The blast took place Saturday in Dzerzhinsk, 250 miles east of Moscow. An investigation is underway but the cause of the blast has not been determined.
The ministry said 38 employees at the plant and 41 local residents sought treatment after the blast. It said 15 were hospitalized, one in serious condition.
