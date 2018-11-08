Mexico
Senator makes push for legalized marijuana
MEXICO CITY — The party of Mexico’s president-elect submitted legislation Thursday that would legalize marijuana possession, public use, growing and sales.
Sen. Olga Sanchez Cordero presented the measure, saying that everyone should have “the right to carry up to 30 grams (one ounce) of cannabis.”
People could carry more than an ounce if they requested a permit to do so under the proposal.
Cordero has been picked as interior secretary by President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who takes office Dec. 1. She is currently a senator for Lopez Obrador’s leftist Morena party.
Spain
Officials announce foiled attack on PM
BARCELONA — Spanish police said Thursday they have arrested a man who they believe intended to attack Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez over his controversial decision to exhume the remains of late dictator Gen. Francisco Franco.
Police say the 63-year-old former private security guard was arrested in the town of Terrassa in the Catalonia region on Sept. 19 after a brief investigation. He remains in custody and has not been charged.
The case was revealed Thursday by Spanish newspaper Publico.
Police said they found 16 firearms in the suspect’s home, ranging from handguns to sniper rifles, but did not explain how he had amassed such an arsenal.
“This person had a clear intention … to take actions against the prime minister,” Catalan regional police spokesman Albert Oliva said.
Denmark
Frigate is rammed by tanker, could sink
COPENHAGEN — An oil tanker rammed a Norwegian navy frigate Thursday in a harbor on the country’s western coast, tearing a large hole in its side, the military said. The frigate’s 137 crew members were evacuated amid fears that it may sink.
Eight people on the KNM Helge Instad were injured in the 4 a.m. collision in Sture, north of Bergen, said Rear Adm. Nils Andreas Stensoenes, the head of Norway’s navy. Two of them were taken to a nearby hospital.
The ship, which had recently taken part in the vast Trident Juncture NATO military drill in Norway, is “strongly listing,” Stensoenes told a news conference on Thursday afternoon.
The frigate was lying in the water almost on its side with its stern under the water.
Ethiopia
Officials: Mass grave of 200 people uncovered
ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia’s state affiliated broadcaster said Thursday police have uncovered a mass grave of 200 people in the troubled area between the country’s Oromia and Somali regions.
Fana Broadcasting reported Thursday evening that police were carrying out a court-ordered investigation for evidence of alleged abuses by forces loyal to the former president of the Somali region, Abdi Mohammed, who is now in detention.
