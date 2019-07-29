Afghanistan
Death toll in attack at political office rises to 20
KABUL, Afghanistan — The death toll from an attack against the Kabul office of the Afghan president’s running mate and former chief of the intelligence service climbed to at least 20 people on Monday, an official said.
Around 50 other people were wounded in Sunday’s attack against the Green Trend party headquarters, which lasted hours and included a gunbattle between security forces and the attackers, who were holed up inside the building, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.
Several gunmen were killed by the security forces, Rahimi said.
The attackers’ potential target, vice presidential candidate and former intelligence chief Amrullah Saleh, was “evacuated from the building and moved to a safe location,” Rahimi said. Some 85 other civilians were also rescued from inside.
Canada
‘Lock your doors:’ Police hunt teen slaying suspects
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Canadian police urged people in a remote northern town to stay inside and lock their doors Monday as officers hunted for two teenagers who are suspects in the murder of three people in British Columbia.
Police Cpl. Julie Courchaine told a news conference in Winnipeg that the agency received a tip Sunday afternoon that Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky may have been spotted in York Landing — about 55 miles from Gillam, where a vehicle that had been used by the suspects was found burned last week.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police issued a tweet saying “it is critical” that residents in York Landing “stay indoors as much as possible with their doors locked.”
The community of about 500 people is accessible only by air or a ferry, though a rail line runs about 15 miles away.
England
Johnson presses EU to give way amid no-deal Brexit warnings
LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed Britain closer to a no-deal exit from the European Union on Monday, insisting he will not hold Brexit talks with EU leaders unless the bloc lifts its refusal to reopen the existing divorce deal.
Johnson is trying to pressure the EU to give ground by intensifying preparations for the U.K. to leave in three months without a withdrawal agreement.
But the pound fell to a two-year low as business groups warned that neither Britain nor the EU is ready for a no-deal Brexit, and that no amount of preparation can eliminate the economic damage if Britain crashes out of the 28-nation trading bloc without agreement on the terms.
Johnson became prime minister last week after winning a Conservative Party leadership contest by promising the strongly pro-Brexit party membership that the U.K. will leave the EU on the scheduled date of Oct. 31, with or without a divorce deal.
Italy
Judge: Teen claims he knifed officer in self-defense
ROME — One of two American teenagers jailed in Rome for allegedly slaying a police officer said he stabbed the plainclothes officer because he feared he was being strangled, according to a judge’s ruling obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.
Carabinieri paramilitary police Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega was stabbed 11 times and collapsed, bleeding profusely, on a street near the teens’ hotel on Friday, after he and a fellow plainclothes officer confronted the Americans as part of an investigation into a cocaine deal the two were allegedly involved in. He died shortly afterward at a hospital.
Judge Chiara Gallo wrote in her ruling upholding the jailing of the two California residents that 19-year-old Finnegan Lee Elder told authorities he stabbed Cerciello Rega after he felt pressure on his neck.
But, the judge noted, Elder didn’t have any marks on his neck indicating an attempted strangulation.
Libya
UN envoy calls for truce in war for Muslim holiday
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. envoy for Libya called Monday for a truce between the country’s warring parties during the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, warning that the ongoing conflict can grow into “a full-blown civil war” with potentially existential consequences for Libya and its neighbors.
Ghassan Salame told the Security Council that the truce for Eid, the festival of sacrifice which will fall around August 10, should include confidence-building measures including a prisoner exchange and release of detainees.
It should be followed by a high-level meeting of “concerned countries” to cement the cessation of hostilities, as well as a meeting of key Libyan figures to agree on a way forward for the fractured country, he said.
Salame said his three-part action plan will require consensus among the Security Council’s 15 members and other countries “who exert influence on the ground.”
Hungary
Captain in Danube boat crash back in police custody
BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Ukrainian captain of a cruise ship involved in a crash on the Danube River that killed 28 people was back in police custody on Monday, now also suspected of failing to provide assistance after the tragedy.
A statement late Monday afternoon from Budapest police said that the captain of the Viking Sigyn cruise ship — who was out on bail after being detained for his suspected responsibility in the May 29 collision— was being interrogated. A suspect can be held for up to 72 hours before a court hearing on his release or arrest.
Twenty-six South Korean tourists and a two-man Hungarian crew were killed in the nighttime crash, while just seven South Korean tourists survived. The remains of a female South Korean tourist have yet to be found.
The Associated Press