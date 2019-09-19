Afghanistan
US takes back $100M from government
KABUL — Washington is taking back $100 million intended for an Afghan energy infrastructure project, citing unacceptably high levels of corruption in the Afghan government, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday in a harshly worded statement.
The U.S. will still finish the massive project, Pompeo said, which involves five power substations and a maze of transmission lines in southern Afghanistan. It just won’t be spending the money through Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s government, blaming the “Afghan government’s inability to transparently manage U.S. Government resources.”
Washington is withholding another $60 million in additional aid, saying Ghani’s government has been neither transparent nor accountable in its public spending.
The U.S. is also cutting off all financial assistance to the Afghan government’s Monitoring and Evaluation Committee, saying it’s not doing its job and “is incapable of being a partner in the international effort to build a better future for the Afghan people.”
Suicide bomb kills 20, hurts 97, official says
KABUL — A powerful suicide truck bomb devastated a hospital in southern Afghanistan early Thursday morning, killing 20 people and wounding 97 others, according to the province’s governor, and a deadly drone strike in the country’s east was blamed on U.S. forces.
The Taliban, who claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing, have carried out nearly daily attacks since peace talks with the United States collapsed this month.
Thursday’s massive explosion destroyed part of the hospital in Qalat, the capital of southern Zabul province, and left a fleet of ambulances broken and battered.
Hours earlier, a drone attack in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province blamed on U.S. forces killed at least 16 and wounded tens of others, most of them civilians, said Jawaid Zaman, presidential adviser on tribal affairs.
Netherlands
D-Day vet, 98, hopes to parachute at 100
GROESBEEK — Jump by jump, 98-year-old D-Day veteran Tom Rice is nudging closer to his goal of leaping out of planes at age 100.
The American who caused a sensation in June by parachuting into Normandy for the 75th anniversary of the 1944 D-Day landings was at it again Thursday. This time, his landing zone was in the Netherlands. “Woooo! That was a nice fall!” he yelped as his ‘chute opened.
Strapped to a younger parachutist, Rice jumped as part of commemorations for the massive landings of airborne Allied troops in September 1944.
Rice, who described the jump as “perfect,” jumped with the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division in World War II.
