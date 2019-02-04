Venezuela
EU nations endorse opposition leader over Maduro
CARACAS — More than a dozen European Union countries endorsed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's interim president Monday, piling the pressure on embattled President Nicolas Maduro to resign and clear the way for a new presidential election.
Maduro stood defiant, rejecting a U.S offer of humanitarian aid that has shifted attention to Venezuela's western border with Colombia, where opponents were gearing up to try to bring emergency food and medicine into the country.
"We are not beggars," Maduro said in a speech to troops broadcast on Venezuelan state TV.
Spain, Germany, France and Britain delivered diplomatic blows to Maduro's rule by publicly supporting Guaido after a Sunday deadline for Maduro to call a presidential election passed without action. Sweden, Denmark, Austria, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Poland and Portugal also lined up behind Guaido, who last month declared himself interim president with the support of the United States and many Latin American nations.
In Canada's capital, foreign ministers from the Lima Group of 13 Western Hemisphere countries that took the lead in recognizing Guaido as Venezuela's rightful leader discussed additional steps to pressure Maduro.
United Arab Emirates
Pope in historic visit urges faith leaders to reject war
ABU DHABI — Pope Francis urged religious leaders Monday to work together to reject the "miserable crudeness" of war as he opened the first-ever papal visit to the Arabian Peninsula, the birthplace of Islam, with a strong denunciation of violence committed in God's name.
In a keynote speech to an interfaith gathering in the United Arab Emirates, Francis warned that the future of humanity was at stake unless religions come together to resist the "logic of armed power ... the arming of borders, the raising of walls."
Francis' speech, delivered at the Emirates' Founders' Memorial, capped a historic day that began when he arrived at the presidential palace for a welcome ceremony in a tiny Kia hatchback — only to be greeted by an artillery salute and military flyover by a country at war.
Even for a nation known for excess, the Emiratis' red-carpet welcome was remarkable, especially for a pope who prides himself on simplicity. It featured horse-mounted guards escorting the pontiff's motorcade through the palace gardens while the flyover trailed the yellow and white smoke of the Vatican flag.
Canada
Prosecutor: Serial killer staged photos of victims
TORONTO — Serial killer Bruce McArthur staged photos of some of his victims after they died, posing corpses in fur coats and cigars in their mouths, a prosecutor said Monday as the sentencing hearing began for the former gardener who preyed on men from Toronto's Gay Village district.
Prosecutor Michael Cantlon said McArthur would later access some of the photos long after the killings. The prosecution didn't display the images found on McArthur's electronic devices during the session, but said they included after-death photos of six of the eight victims.
"Victims were posed naked, with cigars in their mouth, shaved, and/or made to wear a fur coat and hat," Cantlon said.
He also said police found a naked man handcuffed to the bed when they raided McArthur's home and arrested him Jan. 18, 2018. He said police moved in when they realized McArthur had someone over. The man, who survived, was identified only as Middle Eastern and named "John."
McArthur pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to eight counts of first-degree murder. He sexually assaulted, killed and dismembered men he met in Toronto's Gay Village district over seven years. He faces a potential sentence of life in prison with no chance for parole for 25 years or more. The judge said he expects to hand down a sentence this week.
Iraq
President hits back at Trump over US army presence
BAGHDAD — Iraq's president hit back at Donald Trump Monday for saying U.S. troops should stay in Iraq to keep an eye on neighboring Iran, saying the U.S. leader did not ask for Iraq's permission to do so.
Trump's comments added to concerns in Iraq about America's long-term intentions, particularly after it withdraws its troops from Syria. Trump has angered Iraqi politicians and Iranian-backed factions by arguing he would keep U.S. troops in Iraq and use it as a base to strike Islamic State group targets inside Syria as needed.
In an interview with CBS News' "Face the Nation," he said U.S. troops in Iraq were also needed to monitor Iran.
"He didn't ask Iraq about this," Salih said Monday. He said U.S. troops were in Iraq as part of an agreement between the two countries with a specific mission of assisting in the fight against the Islamic State group and combatting "terrorism." He said the Iraqi constitution forbids the use of Iraq as a base to threaten the interests or security of neighboring countries.
"Don't overburden Iraq with your own issues," he added.