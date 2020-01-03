Around the world

Indonesia
Floods leave 43 dead, disaster officials say
JAKARTA — The death toll from floods in Indonesia’s capital rose to 43 Friday as rescuers found more bodies amid receding floodwaters, disaster officials said.
Monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged at least 182 neighborhoods in greater Jakarta and caused landslides in the Bogor and Depok districts on the city’s outskirts as well as in neighboring Lebak, which buried a dozen people.
National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said the fatalities also included those who had drowned or had been electrocuted since rivers broke their banks Wednesday after extreme torrential rains throughout New Year’s Eve.
Sudan
Military officials: Plane crash kills 16
A Sudanese military plane crashed in the western Darfur region, killing all 16 people on board including two women and two children, the military said. A Sudanese employee of the World Food Program and his family were among the casualties. Several officers were also among those killed when the plane went down Thursday evening in the restive region of West Darfur, which has recently witnessed deadly ethnic clashes.
Abeer Atefa, the WFP spokeswoman for the Mideast and North Africa, told The Associated Press on Friday that one of the organization’s Sudanese employees who was on board with his wife and two children, was killed in the crash.
France
Man yielding knife kills 1, injures 2
PARIS — A man armed with a knife rampaged through a Paris park attacking passers-by seemingly at random Friday, killing one person and injuring two others before police shot him dead, officials said.
The man’s motives weren’t immediately clear. A witness said he saw the attacker stab one man and that he appeared to select victims at random.
“We heard screams,” said the witness, who gave only his surname, Dia. Police fired round after round in bringing him down, he added. “We heard a first shot, someone shout ‘Drop your weapon!’” he said. Then “there were several shots fired.”
China
Over 40 cases of viral pneumonia reported
BEIJING — The number of cases of a new type of viral pneumonia linked to a food market in central China has risen to 44, local health authorities said Friday, in an outbreak awakening fearful memories of the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic.
Of those cases diagnosed since December, 11 were listed as critical, the Wuhan city health commission said on its official website. All were being treated in isolation and 121 people who had been in close contact with them were under observation. The most common symptom was fever, with shortness of breath and lung infections appearing in a “small number” of cases, the commission said.
Thus far, there have been no clear indications of human-to-human transmission of the disease, the commission said. While the cause of the disease remains unknown, the commission said it has ruled out known respiratory diseases including avian influenza, which has appeared occasionally in China among people working with live poultry.
Britain
‘Weirdos’ sought after for government posts
LONDON — Britain is looking for a few good weirdos. That’s the word from one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top advisers, who in a lengthy blog post Friday appealed for a wide range of applicants for government positions.
Dominic Cummings said one of his goals is to attract “super-talented weirdos” to government posts.
Wire reports