Britain
UK police seek motive
of terrorist car crasher
LONDON — Detectives searched several properties as they built up a profile Wednesday of a Sudan-born man who crashed a car outside Britain’s Parliament in what police are treating as an act of terrorism.
Police are trying to determine what was in the mind of 29-year-old Salih Khater when he plowed a car into cyclists and pedestrians, injuring three, before smashing into a security barrier.
Khater, a British citizen of Sudanese origin, was arrested at the scene of Tuesday’s crash on suspicion of “the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism,” police said. Police said later he was also suspected of attempted murder.
British authorities do not name suspects until they are charged, but media and neighbors said the arrested man was Khater. Police confirmed the suspect was a 29-year-old British man originally from Sudan. They said he was not known to counterterrorism officers or the intelligence services.
Calder, champion of edgy authors, dies at 91
LONDON — Influential publisher John Calder, who championed avant-garde authors and battled censorship, has died, a colleague said Wednesday. He was 91.
Alessandro Gallenzi of Alma Books said Calder died on Monday at Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital after several weeks of declining health.
Born in Montreal in 1927 to a Canadian mother and a Scottish father, Calder worked in the family timber business before founding the London-based Calder Publications in 1949. It published European writers including Anton Chekhov, Leo Tolstoy and Emile Zola, as well as modern authors — notably Samuel Beckett, whom Calder considered “the greatest of 20th-century writers.”
Calder published much of Beckett’s non-theatrical work — novels, poems and essays — and wrote several books about the Nobel Prize-winning Irish writer. The pair remained close friends until Beckett’s death in 1989.
Turkey
Tariffs on multiple
US goods are increased
ANKARA — Turkey said Wednesday it is increasing tariffs on some U.S. products such as cars, alcohol and coal — a move that is unlikely to have much economic impact but highlights the deteriorating relations with the U.S. in a feud that has already helped trigger a currency crisis.
The Turkish government said tariffs on American cars will be doubled to 120 percent while those on alcoholic drinks will be hiked by the same rate to 140 percent. Overall, the duties will amount to $533 million, a relatively small sum meant as retaliation for U.S. President Trump’s recent decision to double tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum.
India
Heavy monsoon rains kill 67, close airport
NEW DELHI — Torrential monsoon rains have disrupted air and train services in the southern Indian state of Kerala, where flooding, landslides and bridge collapses have killed at least 67 people in the past week, officials said Wednesday.
The international airport at Kochi, a major port city, suspended flight operations until Saturday after rains flooded the runway.
At least 11 people were swept away by a flash flood while picnicking at a waterfall in central India on Wednesday, an official said.
District Magistrate Shilpi Gupta said seven others were rescued by helicopter, but 30 people remained trapped on rocks in the river in Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh state.
Wire reports