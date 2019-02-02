Central African Republic
14 armed groups reach peace deal with nation
A peace deal has been reached between the Central African Republic government and 14 armed groups after their first-ever direct dialogue aimed at ending years of conflict, the United Nations and African Union announced Saturday.
The peace deal represents rare hope for the impoverished, landlocked nation where interreligious and intercommunal fighting has continued since 2013. Thousands of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced in a conflict that has sent two people to the International Criminal Court.
“I am determined to work with the president and his government to address the concerns of our brothers who took up arms,” said Central African Republic’s Cabinet director Firmin Ngrebada, according to the U.N.
The parties on Sunday will sign a draft of the agreement, which focuses on power-sharing and transitional justice.
Nigeria
Vice president’s copter crash-lands; all are safe
ABUJA — The helicopter of Nigeria’s vice president crash-landed on its side Saturday, but he and the crew were unscathed, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said.
“We are safe and sound!” Osinbajo tweeted after the crash in Kabba in Kogi state, saying the crew managed the situation well. He linked to a video of himself later waving to supporters as campaigning ahead of the Feb. 16 presidential election keeps the top candidates on the road.
The vice president later told a crowd that “we are extremely grateful to the Lord for preserving our lives,” spokesman Laolu Akande tweeted, thanking God and the flight crew.
Local media outlet Sahara Reporters published photos of the upturned helicopter, its rotor blades smashed.
Syria
Building collapse kills 11, including four kids
DAMASCUS — A building damaged during years of war in the Syrian northern city of Aleppo collapsed Saturday, killing 11 people, including four children, said Syria’s state news agency.
SANA said the five-story building collapsed early Saturday, killing most of those who were inside. One person was rescued alive.
The report said the building is in the eastern Salahuddin neighborhood, once held by rebels.
Australia
Police: Man in custody after airport evacuation
CANBERRA — A man who falsely claimed to have a bomb and menaced a woman with a knife forced the evacuation of Brisbane International Airport for more than two hours, police said on Sunday.
Police ended the emergency late Saturday by shooting the 50-year-old man with non-lethal bean bag shotgun rounds and arresting him. There were no injuries reported, and police said the emergency was not related to terrorism.
The emergency began in the terminal’s food court when the man pulled a knife on a screaming woman and placed a metal box on a table. He claimed to have a bomb in the box.
