PUERTO RICO
Clinton pledges help for ravaged Caribbean
SAN JUAN — Former U.S. President Bill Clinton announced dozens of projects Tuesday aimed at helping Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands recover from a deadly 2017 hurricane season as part of a two-day conference in the U.S. territory organized by his foundation.
The announcement comes as the region struggles to rebuild more than a year after Hurricanes Irma and Maria caused billions of dollars in damage in Puerto Rico, Dominica, Antigua, the U.S. Virgin Islands and other spots.
More than 550 people representing more than 400 organizations attended the conference of the Clinton Global Initiative, which Clinton created to help raise attention and money for causes worldwide.
Those at the conference included nonprofits that pledged to help provide clean water in the event of another disaster, build a hurricane-resistant, solar-powered library and launch an in-home therapy pilot program, among other projects.
CANADA
Ex-landscaper pleads guilty to 8 slayings
TORONTO — A former landscaper accused of sexually assaulting, killing and dismembering men he met in Toronto’s Gay Village district over seven years pleaded guilty on Tuesday to eight counts of first-degree murder.
Bruce McArthur stood and softly said “guilty” as each charge was read.
Police last year found the remains of seven of the men in large planters at a property where McArthur had worked and used as storage. The remains of the eighth victim were found in a ravine behind the same property in midtown Toronto.
The prosecutor, Michael Cantlon, said the cases ranging from 2010 to 2017 involved sexual assault or forcible confinement and said the bodies were hidden and dismembered. Several of the victims were apparently strangled.
Sentencing and victim impact statements are to start Feb. 4.
McArthur, now 67, moved to the Toronto area around 2000 and previously lived in a suburb where he was married, raised two children and worked as a traveling salesman of underwear and socks.
FRANCE
UNESCO celebrates periodic table birthday
PARIS — The periodic table of chemical elements is having its 150th birthday, and the U.N. scientific agency is holding a year of events to celebrate.
Anyone who has studied chemistry will recognize the table, which organizes all chemical elements by the number of protons in a given atom and other properties. Russian scientist Dmitry Mendeleev published the first such table in 1869.
The U.N. Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization kicked off the International Year of the Period Table of Chemical Elements on Tuesday with a ceremony including a Nobel chemistry laureate and Russia’s science minister, among other dignitaries.
NETHERLANDS
Coalition brokers deal over young migrants
THE HAGUE — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s four-party ruling coalition brokered a compromise late Tuesday over the politically sensitive issue of whether hundreds of young migrants should be allowed to remain in the country.
A dispute about what to do with children who have been in the Netherlands for so long during the asylum process that they often have put down roots had pitted Rutte’s center-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy against three junior coalition partners.
The smaller three coalition parties wanted a more generous approach to such cases and an end to deportations until a commission investigating the issue publishes its findings later this year.
At a news conference late Tuesday, Migration Minister Mark Harbers said that under the deal, the cases of many children whose applications were rejected will be reviewed again. Dutch media reported that about 700 children will be affected.
As part of the deal, immigration authorities also will be given more resources to speed up asylum applications, the migration minister will lose his discretionary power to grant residency permits in exceptional circumstances and the Dutch government will cut the number of refugees it voluntarily houses under a U.N. program from 750 per year to 500.
The Associated Press